‘I’m not going to give up on him’: Victoria woman continues search for missing husband

Ian Indridson, left, and wife Gloria Mendez pose with Santa in 2018. Indridson has been missing since Jan. 10, 2022. (Courtesy of Gloria Mendez) Ian Indridson, 54, hasn’t been seen since he left his Victoria home early Jan. 10. (Courtesy of Gloria Mendez) Gloria Mendez (right) continues the search for her husband Ian Indridson (left), who left their Victoria house Jan. 10 and has not returned. (Courtesy of Gloria Mendez)

Ian Indridson hasn’t been seen since he left his Victoria home more than a month ago, but his wife is sure someone, somewhere must know something.

“I’m thinking he’s somewhere out there, perhaps scared, perhaps confused, perhaps both,” Gloria Mendez told Black Press Media.

In the days leading up to Jan. 10, when the 54-year-old man was last seen, he was stressed and having trouble sleeping, she said. That was the case in the early hours of the morning he went missing.

Mendez awoke at 7:50 a.m., more than half an hour later than when Indridson would normally rouse her, to find their dog Willow fed, the coffee on and her husband gone.

In the weeks since, Mendez, friends, neighbours and colleagues of Indridson have searched the city by foot and drone, printed missing posters and started a Facebook group.

Mendez credits the outpouring of support to her husband.

“It’s all Ian, because he’s friendly and outgoing and he’ll strike up a conversation with anybody. He built an amazing bunch of micro-communities within our community, and I don’t think he necessarily even knows his impact and how many people he’s touched,” she said.

READ ALSO: ‘Stuck in a nightmare’: Family still searching for Ian Indridson

Mendez’s life has become a blur of sadness, anger, frustration and hope. If the police have any leads they haven’t told her of them, she said.

“I get the sense that they’re finding this case very frustrating because there are really no breadcrumbs to follow.”

She knows police have been looking for any nearby surveillance footage, but hasn’t heard if anything has come of it. Mendez believes Indridson may have headed down to Dallas Road on Jan. 10.

Victoria police public affairs officer Const. Cam MacIntyre told Black Press Media Indridson was known to frequent beaches in Victoria, particularly in the Ross Bay area.

“We have done extensive searches of these areas but ask our community to be aware and report anything that could help us find Ian,” MacIntyre said.

Five weeks is a long time for someone to be missing, but Mendez is far from giving up hope.

“I’m not going to give up on him, because he would never ever give up on me.”

Indridson is described as Caucasian, 5’11”, with a slim build and short brown salt and pepper hair. He is believed to be wearing black sweatpants and rubber boots and may also be wearing a dark Eddie Bauer sweatshirt.

Mendez is asking people to use their imagination and think about what he may look like after five weeks of being missing.

Anyone who sees Indridson is asked to call 911. Anyone with other information can contact VicPD at 250-995-7654, ext. 1, or report anonymously to Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

READ ALSO: Months in the Vancouver Island forest felt like a week for Bear Henry

Do you have a story tip? Email: jane.skrypnek@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

missing personVicPDVictoria