dscnm

In Sooke, new Gillespie Road intersection opens on Thursday morning

The $85-million project to improve Highway 14 heading west into Sooke hits another milestone on Thursday (Dec. 15) with the opening of the Gillespie Road/Connie Road Intersection for eastbound and westbound traffic on Highway 14.

Traffic eastbound from Sooke can now access Gillespie Road/ Connie Road by making a right-hand turn.

Westbound traffic will access Gillespie Road/Connie Road by turning right and going under the bridge.

Traffic will no longer be able to make a left-hand turn at the intersection of Highway 14 in either direction.

Guide signs will be in place to direct traffic to their destinations or to assist them in turning around if needed.

The road is the only east-west connection on the West Shore and is the only route between Sooke and Greater Victoria. The province announced the improvement project in 2019 and will see a 1.4-kilometre stretch converted to a divided four-lane highway.

It is expected that the entire project will be completed next spring.

RELATED: More delays hamper Highway 14 road project near Sooke

SookeWest Shore

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Supply-chain turbulence is here to stay, so what is Canada doing about it?

Just Posted

dscnm
In Sooke, new Gillespie Road intersection opens on Thursday morning

hjg
Sooke bylaw change opens door to ‘economic diversity’

Craigflower bridge is the site where Reena Virk was murdered by a pack of teenagers in 1997. (Dunc Malcolm/News staff)
Hulu producing TV show about 1997 murder of Reena Virk

The City of Colwood has approved more than $300,000 worth of support for a new childcare facility which will have 97 childcare spaces. (Courtesy of Low Hammond Rowe Architects)
Colwood approves $300K of support to create child-care spaces

Pop-up banner image