Vancouver Island Subway, BC Liquor Store locked down after incident in parking lot

One suspect has been taken into police custody after a stand-off at the Cliffe Avenue Subway in Courtenay, Thursday morning.

A man who was using the bathroom there became agitated when a customer knocked on the door.

“A guy came in, asked to use the bathroom. Everything was fine, then I got some customers, and one of them tried to get into the bathroom and the guy just lost it,” said store manager Aurora Rousay. “He started yelling and screaming, smashing things in the bathroom, and uttering threats. He then came outside and was supposedly waving a knife around, but I didn’t see it.”

A customer in line at the Subway called RCMP, and multiple officers and cruisers attended the scene.

Rousay said the suspect was in the bathroom for an extended period before the interruption.

“I want to say probably a half-hour to 45 minutes, which isn’t uncommon here,” she said. “We are one of the few public bathrooms around here, and sadly, there is a lot of drug use in this neighbourhood.”

Rousseau said there was no evidence of drug use left behind, when she inspected the bathroom afterwards.”

Once the incident spilled into the parking lot and police arrived, both the Subway and the BC Liquor Store next door were put on lockdown, which lasted “about 10 minutes,” according to liquor store staff.

“They casually surrounded him, then arrested him very calmly, actually,” said Rousay.

The Comox Valley Record has reached out to the RCMP for comment.



