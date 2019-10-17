Indigenous artist challenges people to re-assess environments with new project

The ‘Indigenous Illuminations’ transforms the ordinary into something new

Artist Jamin Zuroski holds up one of his creations for his Indigenous Illuminations project. (File Contributed/ Jamin Zuroski)

A Victoria artist is hoping his light installations will challenge people to reassess their environment.

Jamin Zuroski is an artist from the Namgis Nation, and his new project Indigenous Illuminations, transforms everyday florescent lights into works of art, with many designs inspired by First Nations culture and folklore, and others simply from nature.

Some of these designs include a Thunderbird, feathers, salmon, butterflies, frogs, hummingbirds, ravens and faces.

“I want us to re-associate ourselves with how we work and play,” Zuroski said. “It doesn’t matter which culture you’re from, but it’s just a reminder of the kind of connections you can have throughout the day.”

Zuroski’s creations have only been publicly available for about a month, but he’s already sold 100 designs to the Victoria Native Friendship Centre in honour of its 50th anniversary. He’s also been in discussions with the University of Victoria, the Indigenous Perspective Society, the Greater Victoria School District and businesses in Port Alberni.

Zuroski hopes that having art available in such everyday spaces will give people a moment to pause and reflect.

“I want people to look up and be able to reconcile with ourselves, friends, family and community; I want there to be dedication to continue to give our gifts to the community, and I want there to be appreciation for the beautiful land we have and the ancestors who paved the pathway.”

For more information you can visit jaminzuroski.com.

