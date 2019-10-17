Artist Jamin Zuroski holds up one of his creations for his Indigenous Illuminations project. (File Contributed/ Jamin Zuroski)

Indigenous artist challenges people to re-assess environments with new project

The ‘Indigenous Illuminations’ transforms the ordinary into something new

A Victoria artist is hoping his light installations will challenge people to reassess their environment.

Jamin Zuroski is an artist from the Namgis Nation, and his new project Indigenous Illuminations, transforms everyday florescent lights into works of art, with many designs inspired by First Nations culture and folklore, and others simply from nature.

Some of these designs include a Thunderbird, feathers, salmon, butterflies, frogs, hummingbirds, ravens and faces.

ALSO READ: Indigenous artist Carey Newman is a witness to our times

“I want us to re-associate ourselves with how we work and play,” Zuroski said. “It doesn’t matter which culture you’re from, but it’s just a reminder of the kind of connections you can have throughout the day.”

Zuroski’s creations have only been publicly available for about a month, but he’s already sold 100 designs to the Victoria Native Friendship Centre in honour of its 50th anniversary. He’s also been in discussions with the University of Victoria, the Indigenous Perspective Society, the Greater Victoria School District and businesses in Port Alberni.

ALSO READ: Indigenous Artist Archie Andrew Chases A Vision

Zuroski hopes that having art available in such everyday spaces will give people a moment to pause and reflect.

“I want people to look up and be able to reconcile with ourselves, friends, family and community; I want there to be dedication to continue to give our gifts to the community, and I want there to be appreciation for the beautiful land we have and the ancestors who paved the pathway.”

For more information you can visit jaminzuroski.com.

nicole.crescenzi@vicnews.com

 

One of the Indigenous Illuminations installations by artist Jamin Zuroski. This one is titled “Thunderbird’s Journey”. (File Contributed/ Jamin Zuroski)

Previous story
Downtown Victoria tea shop switches to plastic tea bags
Next story
Frustration and pride in Canada after a year of legal pot

Just Posted

Downtown Victoria tea shop switches to plastic tea bags

Murchie’s Tea and Coffee says the transition is temporary

Indigenous artist challenges people to re-assess environments with new project

The ‘Indigenous Illuminations’ transforms the ordinary into something new

Dog memorial at Esquimalt Lagoon encourages living in the moment

Owner of Jazz the black lab sets up tennis ball memorial one year after dog’s death

Second puppy killed by poisonous mushrooms in Victoria

Springer spaniel puppy died after consuming mushrooms in Fairfield neighbourhood

Western Speedway racing legend ‘The Flying Plumber’ turns 98

Dave Cooper recalls car crashes, his first win, and more

WATCH: Greater Victoria’s top stories of the day

A round-up of the day’s top stories

POLL: Do you think the day of the federal election should be a statutory holiday?

Increasing voter turnout has long been a goal of officials across the… Continue reading

Woman, 24, faces life-altering injuries after being dragged 4 blocks by vehicle in Vancouver

A gofundme account says the woman will have to undergo multiple complex surgeries

Frustration and pride in Canada after a year of legal pot

It’s one year into Canada’s experiment in legal marijuana, and hundreds of legal pot shops have opened

West Kelowna business facing charges after six bears killed over littering

A West Kelowna business has been charged for leaving garbage around Lake Okanagan Resort

Fatal overdoses down by 33% in B.C., but carfentanil deaths continue to spike

Carfentanil, an illicit drug more powerful than fentanyl, causing more deaths than ever

VIDEO: Bear enjoying ‘Thanksgiving apple feast’ stops traffic in Maple Ridge

Maple Ridge Bears group rallies to save animal

First case of ‘probable’ vaping-related illness in B.C. ‘not surprising’: UBC prof

Health officials warn this could be the first of many

Two RCMP vehicles vandalized in Duncan over long weekend

Local Mounties asking for help in finding culprits

Most Read