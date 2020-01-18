Waves hit the shore of Victoria during a wind warning. (Keili Bartlett/News staff)

Intense winds en route to Greater Victoria

Winter storm warning in effect for east and west regions while wind warning to hit south and north

The latest winter storm is not over yet, with a number of weather warnings in effect across Vancouver Island.

A wind warning is in effect for the island’s southern and northern regions, as a pacific frontal system makes its way through the region. The weather has sparked a number of power outages, leaving more than 8,000 BC Hydro customers in the dark.

More than 3,000 customers are being impacted in Nanaimo. Roughly 1,100 customers are without power in Saanich.

BC Hydro crews worked overnight to try to restore the power, with efforts continuing Saturday morning.

Environment Canada says that strong southeast winds of 60 to 90 kilometres per hour will be felt in north Vancouver Island and coastal regions of the north and central coast this morning. Exposed coastal areas could be hit with wind gusts of 110 kilometres per hour.

Meanwhile, very strong outflow winds are expected through the mainland inlet. In Greater Victoria, wind gusts reaching 80 kilometres per hour will diminish to 30 to 50 kilometres per hour later this morning.

A winter storm warning remains in effect for east and west Vancouver Island, the national weather agency says.

Heavy wet snow occurring over a few inland locations will switch to rain early this morning. There is also the risk of freezing rain for inland Vancouver Island.

Environment Canada is urging commuters in those regions to consider postponing non-essential travel until conditions improve and to prepare for quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions.

