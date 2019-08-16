Family dog missing after fire tears through Metchosin home

The fire was put out at approximately 4:30 a.m. but a couple of engines and a full crew were on scene to monitor the site throughout the early morning hours, noted Metchosin Fire Chief Stephanie Dunlop. (Shalu Mehta/News Staff)

Fire crews continue to monitor what remains of a three-storey home in Metchosin after a fire tore through the structure late Thursday night.

The fire started at 9:45 p.m. and was contained to a single home in the Aquarius subdivision on Pegasus Way with 20 firefighters from Metchosin, Sooke, Otter Point and East Sooke extinguishing the blaze.

No one was home when the fire started but the family dog is missing. The house was gutted, said Dunlop.

The Metchosin Fire Department will spend Friday morning dousing hot spots and an investigation into the cause of the fire will begin later in the day when the building is deemed safe to enter.

The people living in the home were tenants who have a lot of family in the area, which they will be staying with. According to Dunlop they are quite distraught at this time.

She added the operation couldn’t have been as successful without the support of their mutual aid partners and the response agencies who were also on scene.

Firefighters from Metchosin, Sooke, Otter Point and East Sooke departments responded to a structure fire in Aquarius subdivision on Pegasus way late Thursday night. (Shalu Mehta/News Staff)