Craigdarroch Care Home has put in place enhanced control measures after Island Health declared a COVID-19 outbreak. (Google Earth)

Craigdarroch Care Home has put in place enhanced control measures after Island Health declared a COVID-19 outbreak. (Google Earth)

Island Health declares outbreak at second Victoria long-term care home

Most residents vaccinated, which should limit spread, severity of illness

Island Health has declared a COVID-19 outbreak at Craigdarroch Care Home in Victoria. Two staff members tested positive for COVID-19 and no residents are experiencing symptoms. Both staff members are self-isolating at home.

Craigdarroch, a long-term care home owned and operated by Trillium, has put in place enhanced control measures. Island Health is working with staff to identify anyone who may have been exposed and is taking steps to protect the health of residents and staff. Residents, families and staff are being notified.

READ ALSO: Island Health declares outbreak at Victoria long-term care home

Provincial data shows that all of the home’s residents had received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose by mid February.

Admissions and transfers at the 16-residence home will be restricted while the outbreak is in effect and social visitors are restricted for now. Resident movement in the facility is restricted.

Enhanced cleaning and infection control measures continue, including screening twice a day and COVID-19 testing.

Similar protocols are in place at the Mount St. Mary long-term care home in Victoria where Island Health declared a COVID-19 outbreak on April 21. In that instance, one staff member and one resident tested positive for the illness. The province’s most recent data shows that 193 of the home’s 201 residents (96 per cent) received at least one vaccine dose by mid February.

Andrew Leyne, an Island Health media relations advisor, said that no vaccine provides 100 per cent immunity – though Health Canada says all of the approved vaccines are highly effective at preventing severe outcomes from COVID-19.

Leyne added that they’ve seen vaccination reduce the severity of illness and the health authority expects the amount of future transmission will be decreased.

– With files from Jake Romphf

READ ALSO: B.C.’s COVID-19 non-essential travel ban takes effect, $575 fines approved

c.vanreeuwyk@blackpress.ca

 

 

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Family resumes search for son missing in B.C.’s Manning park since October
Next story
Six ferry routes will deny non-essential trips to support B.C.’s new travel restrictions

Just Posted

B.C.’s public health restrictions on non-essential travel are reinforced by orders effective April 23, 2021 to stay within your own regional health authority except for essential travel such as work and medical appointmens. (B.C. government)
B.C.’s COVID-19 non-essential travel ban takes effect, $575 fines approved

Checks on highways, ferries between Lower Mainland, Vancouver Island, Interior

Nic Hume and his fellow paramedic stopped to rescue the victim of an Oak Bay hit-and-run – a duck – at the end of their shift Thursday morning. (Nic Hume/Facebook)
Paramedics rescue unusual patient after Oak Bay hit-and-run

A female duck was rescued while a male one was deceased on scene

(Black Press Media file photo)
UPDATED: Pedestrian hit in Victoria suffers potentially life-threatening injuries

Area closed to traffic, drivers asked to find another route

Craigdarroch Care Home has put in place enhanced control measures after Island Health declared a COVID-19 outbreak. (Google Earth)
Island Health declares outbreak at second Victoria long-term care home

Most residents vaccinated, which should limit spread, severity of illness

Tina Starkey with her seven-month-old puppy Sugar on the E&N Trail in Esquimalt. Starkey now carries a small personal alarm device, her thumb on the button. (Zoe Ducklow/News Staff)
Encounters leave Vic West woman concerned for her safety

The 50-year-old wants self defence training, says she’s not alone

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and United States President Joe Biden smile as they say farewell following a virtual joint statement in Ottawa, Tuesday, February 23, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Trudeau pledges to cut emissions by 40% to 45% by 2030, short of U.S. goal

Trudeau announced target during a virtual climate summit convened by U.S. President Joe Biden

Nancy Bright presents an envelope to Grayson Magee containing $50 in appreciation for helping her after a fall in Askew Creek in Chemainus. (Photo by Don Bodger)
Vancouver Island senior rewards student saviour

Cash reward provided for assistance beyond the call of duty in a Chemainus park

As of Friday (April 23), B.C. residents will not be able to book accommodations or a camping site outside of their local health region. (Pixabay)
Camping close to home still permitted under B.C. travel ban: Henry

People will not be able to book a camping site outside of their local health region – though Vancouver Coastal Health and Fraser Health are being treated as one

Departure Bay ferry terminal in Nanaimo. (News Bulletin file photo)
Six ferry routes will deny non-essential trips to support B.C.’s new travel restrictions

Travel discouraged even on routes that fall within regional zones

Pharmacist Barbara Violo arranges empty vials of the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine she has provided to customers April 19, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
AstraZeneca vaccine can be given to adults 30 and older, NACI recommends

The National Advisory Committee on Immunization provided the update in a briefing Friday

Kelowna’s lakefront visitor centre is one of 130 around the province. (Destination B.C.)
‘Stay local’: B.C. tourism groups back COVID-19 travel ban

Fast-spreading variants make non-essential travel too risky

As the snow in Manning Park melts, searchers are able to get a little farther each day. Photo submitted
Family resumes search for son missing in B.C.’s Manning park since October

‘This is our child, and we don’t give up on our children,’ said mother of Jordan, Josie Naterer

A health-care worker prepares a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at a clinic in Toronto on Thursday, January 7, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Canada buys 65M Pfizer booster shots for protection against COVID-19 variants

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the deal with Pfizer includes options to add 30 million doses in both 2022 and 2023, and an option for 60 million doses in 2024

(Black Press Media file photo)
POLL: Have rising prices caused you to give up hope of buying a home?

Do you have a spare 50 grand or so kicking around (have… Continue reading

Most Read