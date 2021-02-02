Island Health issues overdose advisory for Greater Victoria

The advisory directs bystanders to an overdose to call 911 and administer naloxone

Naloxone is used to treat opioid overdoses. (Black Press Media files)

Island Health is warning of an increase in overdoses in Greater Victoria.

The health authority issued a Feb. 2 alert warning of overdoses in the region from opioids and stimulants – increased with injection and inhalation.

The advisory directs bystanders to an overdose to call 911 and administer Naloxone.

For safer use, Island Health advises having substances checked, carrying Naloxone, using with a friend or using close to help, and doing a tester before a regular hit. The Lifeguard App, which offers a CPR and Naloxone guide, as well as a crisis and 811 nurses line, is also a recommend tool for drug users.

Victoria’s overdose prevention services are available at The Harbour (941 Pandora Ave.) and Rock Bay Landing (533 Ellice St.).

