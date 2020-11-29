Island Health records first long-term care COVID outbreak in Greater Victoria

Island Health has confirmed the first long term care facility outbreak in Greater Victoria at Veterans Memorial Lodge in Saanich. (Google Maps)

Island Health has declared a COVID-19 outbreak at Veterans Memorial Lodge after one staff member had tested positive, which makes this the first outbreak in a long-term care home in Greater Victoria.

Communication with residents, families and staff is underway at Veterans Memorial Lodge, a non-profit care home operated by Broadmead Care, located along Chatterton Way in Saanich.

The staff member who tested positive is self-isolating at home and the outbreak is limited to one unit. Notably, the lodge is closed to admissions. Enhanced control measures have been put in place at the site.

Island Health is working with staff to identify anyone who may have been exposed and is taking steps to protect the health of all parties involved.

Visitors are on hold for all residents at the lodge until further notice and staffing levels will be maintained to provide resident care. As of Nov. 29, this is the third active long term care home outbreak on the Island.

