A picture from the Facebook group “Road Conditions Northern Vancouver Island” posted Friday morning by Spencer Graham shows a truck stopped across the Island Highway. Facebook/Road Conditions Northern Vancouver Island

The Island Highway north of Sayward is closed due to an accident.

The Village of Sayward posted a notice on its Facebook page and Drive BC reports that the incident occurred 51 km. north of Campbell River between Sayward Road and Rainbow Road.

Social media indicates that a semi-truck is blocking the road. The highway is closed and no detour is available and no estimated time of reopening is available.