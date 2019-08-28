Wrapping up a coastal tour from Malibu to Victoria, Celine Cousteau — granddaughter of ocean explorer and activist Jacques Cousteau — is presenting a screening of her newly released documentary. (Tribes on Edge/Eventbrite)

Jacque Cousteau’s granddaughter screens new documentary in Victoria

Tribes on the Edge plays at Vic Theatre on Aug. 29

Wrapping up a coastal tour from Malibu to Victoria, Celine Cousteau — granddaughter of ocean explorer and activist Jacques Cousteau — is presenting a screening of her newly released documentary.

Tribes on the Edge will be presented at the Vic Theatre on Thursday, Aug. 29 with doors opening at 7:30 p.m., after the show Cousteau will be present for a live Q&A with the audience.

READ ALSO: B.C.’s Great Bear Rainforest film headed for the biggest screens

The movie takes viewers deep into the Vale do Javari — one of the largest Indigenous territories in Brazil and home to thousands of Indigenous peoples, at least 2,000 of which remain un-contacted. The film explores one intimate tribal community and the wider ecosystems of the Javari under threat from deforestation, illegal mining and epidemic health crises brought on by contact with the outside world.

READ ALSO: Victoria International Marina celebrates grand opening

When Cousteau was nine she first sailed to the Amazon aboard the Calypso with her late grandfather and former ocean explorer. Together they navigated its largely then unknown coastlines and waterways, where they encountered a number of Indigenous communities, many of whom had little to no contact with the outside world.

Cousteau returned to find a community on the brink of extinction and a tribe pleading with her to share their fight for survival with the outside world.

Tribes on the Edge

When: August 29, 8 p.m. – 10 p.m.

Where: Vic Theatre, 808 Douglas Street

Tickets: https://bit.ly/2yWcmB8


