Niagara Street, one block up from Dallas Road between South Turner Avenue and St. Lawrence Street in Victoria, will be used as a staging area for construction on the underwater sewage pipe from Ogden Point to McLoughlin Point. Kristyn Anthony/VICTORIA NEWS

James Bay residents face six-week long construction dig for sewage pipe

Niagara Street closed to vehicles as pipe assembly and installation connects Ogden Point to McLoughlin Point

Residents of James Bay’s Niagara Street and surrounding area will see six weeks of construction rattle their neighbourhood beginning in early March, as an undersea sewage pipe is installed from Ogden Point to McLoughlin Point.

The horizontal directional drilling is one facet of the larger McLoughlin Point Wastewater Treatment Plant project and has been underway since July 2017. Currently running ahead of schedule, this phase of the work is expected to be completed in mid-April.

The work includes equipment delivery, pipe welding, pipe laydown, the final pipe assembly and the pipe pull. Crews will be on site Monday to Friday from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. and on Saturdays from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m. In the final week when the pipe will be pulled, the project will run 24 hours a day.

During the work, Niagara Street will be closed to vehicles, however, there will be pedestrian access to residences and signage will be updated as the project moves along, to keep the community informed.

Parking will be prohibited on Niagara between St. Lawrence Street and South Turner Street and residents will be asked to park on side streets. A resident loading zone will be provided to assist with deliveries and pick-up/drop-0ff.

A help tent will be set up in the 200-block of Niagara, where a project representative will be available during working hours. Signage will be up to deter non-local traffic from entering the area.

The CRD will host two community information meetings for residents of James Bay, Wednesday, Feb. 21 from 5 to 8 p.m. and Saturday, Feb. 24 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Victoria Edelweiss Club (108 Niagara St.). The public is encouraged to attend and to participate in the Q & A to address any concerns.

kristyn.anthony@vicnews.com

