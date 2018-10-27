Janes Pub Style Chicken Burgers recalled after salmonella outbreak

One person in B.C., three in Alberta and 24 others have fallen ill across Canada

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency has issued a food recall for Janes Pub Style Chicken Burgers after a salmonella outbreak caused 25 illnesses including one in B.C. and three in Alberta.

The product, produced by Sofina Foods Inc., was listed with a best before date of May 14, 2019. The recall covers products carrying the code UPC – 0 69299 12491 0, the outer box lot code 2019 MA 14 EST 374 and inner bag lot code 1348M.

Of the 25 people who have become ill, two have been hospitalized, the national inspection agency said Friday. There have been no deaths reported.

Anyone can become sick with a salmonella infection, but infants, children, seniors and those with weakened immune systems are at higher risk of serious illness because their immune systems are more fragile, according to the inspection agency.

Most people who become ill from a salmonella infection will recover fully after a few days. It is possible for some people to be infected with the bacteria and to not get sick or show any symptoms, but to still be able to spread the infection to others.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Port Hardy police say girls made up knifepoint abduction story
Next story
Province announces new urgent care centre in Langford

Just Posted

Possible child abduction attempt in Langford leaves parents and SD62 on high alert

West Shore RCMP are investigating the incident

Fewer Americans are visiting British Columbia

Wildfires blamed for drop in overnight visitors from the United States

Halloween horrors sprouting up all over Vancouver Island

Your Vancouver Island guide to spooky fun and ghoulish glory

Hundreds of downtown Victoria businesses to participate in Pumpkin Pursuit

Jack-o-lanterns and trick-or-treating are coming to the downtown area

Province announces new urgent care centre in Langford

New centre will provide approximately 5,300 residents with a family doctor

VIDEO: 10 most popular Halloween costumes of 2018

All outfits based on the most popular Google searches

GUEST COLUMN: Proportional representation curbs extremist movements

Pioneer of B.C. electoral reform argues for yes vote in referendum

POLL: Do you support proportional representation for B.C.?

British Columbians are being asked whether they want to switch from the… Continue reading

Port Hardy police say girls made up knifepoint abduction story

Police plan no further action after report confirmed false

Industry experts express high hopes for Canadian cannabis industry

Panel discussed cannabis business growth potential and pitfalls at Economic Summit in Nanaimo

Janes Pub Style Chicken Burgers recalled after salmonella outbreak

One person in B.C., three in Alberta and 24 others have fallen ill across Canada

Sea lice outbreak shuts down Tofino salmon farm

“The company made the difficult decision to humanely euthanize the fish.”

Bains: United Canada suprised America in trade negotiations

Economic development minister says US stunned it couldn’t divide and conquer Canada’s negotiators

Wow! Dodgers top Boston in 18th inning, longest Series game

Max Muncy’s home run leading off the bottom of the 18th inning finally ended the longest World Series game in history early Saturday

Most Read