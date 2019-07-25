The Uminari Taiko drumming ensemble performing in Ucluelet as part of the Pacific Rim Arts Society’s Cultural Heritage Festival. (Andrew Bailey/News Staff)

Japan Fest returns to Broadmead Village Shopping Centre in Saanich

The second annual event has several cultural performances lined up

All are welcome to come and celebrate Japanese culture and food at the second annual Japan Fest in Broadmead Village Shopping Centre on Saturday. The free event presented by the Victoria Nikkei Cultural Society (VNCS) takes place from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. in the courtyard in front of the Fudo Japanese Restaurant.

Tsugio Kurushima, VNCS president and lead organizer of the festival, says there will be more entertainment and an expanded food menu this year.

Attendees can enjoy three performances by the Uminari Taiko drummers, the island’s first taiko drumming group. Uminari is Japanese for roaring sea which they feel describes taiko drumming and the island environment.

The Soran Dancers and the award-winning Japanese folk dance group, Furusato Dancers, will also be performing on July 27 to demonstrate their graceful numbers and traditional steps.

The musical performances will run every hour on the hour and then the dancers will perform on the half hours, said Kurushima.

Japanese cuisine can also be sampled courtesy of Fudo, the event’s sponsor, and several draws for Fudo gift cards will take place throughout the event.

Fudo will provide a special snack menu for the event for $7 that will include California rolls, Chicken Karage, and more, says Kurushima. Proceeds from the food sales will go to towards supporting the society.

The VNSC was founded in 1993 and works to promote awareness of Japanese culture and represent the Japanese community in the area. The society hosts several events throughout the year for it’s members and for the greater community.

