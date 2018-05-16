Jason Kenney calls Trudeau clueless

United Conservative leader stands by calling prime minister empty, clueless

Alberta United Conservative Leader Jason Kenney is standing by his personal attack on Prime Minister Justin Trudeau who he called empty and clueless.

Kenney says, from his experience,Trudeau struggles to grasp complex political issues, particularly the debate around the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion.

RELATED: Horgan says B.C. defending its interests in Trans Mountain pipeline

In comments published in the Calgary Sun, Kenney said Trudeau “doesn’t have a clue what he’s doing” and called him “an empty trust-fund millionaire who has the political depth of a finger bowl.”

He also said Trudeau can’t read a briefing note longer than a cocktail napkin.

Related: Builder of Kinder Morgan reinforces concerns over project

Alberta Premier Rachel Notley says the comments show a lot of personal hostility toward Trudeau and says Kenney needs to rise above that to be an effective leader.

Kenney has said he is on a mission to bring back civility to politics and told the legislature a day earlier that “When they go low, we’ll go high.”

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
City of Victoria shares launch of Ramadan with local imam
Next story
Trudeau criticizes growth in identity politics at NYU graduation speech

Just Posted

City of Victoria shares launch of Ramadan with local imam

Month-long fast, other elements of Muslim celebration begin May 17; city to participate May 25

Gonzales neighbourhood on lookout after second seal stops briefly at beach

A group of volunteers in Gonzales neighbourhood watches over the beach after… Continue reading

UPDATED: Horgan says B.C. defending its interests in Trans Mountain pipeline

Canadian finance minister’s update comes the same day Kinder Morgan shareholders plan to meet

Victoria tops Christie’s luxury housing markets list

Ranking due to strong sales growth and high housing demand

Railway groups disappointed with premier’s comments

Advocates maintain rail is still best option

‘Sex dolls’ help biologist study turtle mating habits

3D-printed ‘sex dolls’ help Carleton biologist find out what turtles find attractive in a female

Coroner’s inquest confirms man suffered brain aneurysm in Saanich Police custody

Andre Boucher fell terminally ill while in Saanich Police custody in 2016

Ballet Victoria celebrates 15 years with a new twist on an old classic

Dance company restages Peter Pan, the first show it ever performed, this Friday and Saturday

Trudeau criticizes growth in identity politics at NYU graduation speech

Trudeau is on a three-day trip to New York and Boston focusing on trade and economic relationships

Jason Kenney calls Trudeau clueless

United Conservative leader stands by calling prime minister empty, clueless

B.C. to match up to $20M in Red Cross donations for flood victims

Premier John Horgan said dollar-for-dollar campaign to run until July 31

Ottawa ushers in new rules for e-cigarettes

Law will give adults easier access to e-cigarettes and vaping supplies

Is it ‘Laurel’ or ‘Yanny’? New soundbite triggers endless online debate

Computer-generated sound clip polarizes many on exactly which word is being said

B.C. fires back in escalating Trans Mountain pipeline battle

John Horgan, Andrew Wilkinson spar over pipeline on Fraser flood tour

Most Read