Jeff Buziak returns to Saanich for 10th memorial walk for murdered daughter

Saanich realtor Lindsay Buziak was stabbed to death 12 years ago

Jeff Buziak’s daughter Lindsay was killed 12 years ago and he hasn’t stopped searching for answers.

Buziak, 65, is preparing for the 10th annual Rally for Justice and Memorial Walk for his daughter.

Lindsay, a Saanich realtor, was 24 when she was stabbed to death while showing a home on Feb. 2, 2008.

She’d been working as a realtor for almost one year and was looking forward to her future before the “brutal attack,” Buziak said.

He noted that he was a mess in the first year after her death but after two years with no arrests, he began to worry. Now, 12 years later, he’s still waiting for answers for his “little girl.”

The memorial walk takes place annually but this year, Buziak is changing the route. At 10 a.m. on Feb. 1, supporters will meet him in front of Saanich Municipal Hall before making their way to the legislature in downtown Victoria. He emphasized that numbers are important because a large crowd would show that the community is still serious about finding answers for Lindsay.

Buziak lives in Calgary but returns every year for the memorial walk. He feels “sad and sick to [his] stomach” whenever he comes back. Despite the outpouring of support over the years, he remains disappointed by the lack of arrests.

Buziak said he isn’t looking for closure because he already said goodbye to his daughter. Now, he wants justice and to have her killers taken off the streets. He’s devoted his life to advocating for Lindsay and ensuring that no one forgets about solving her murder.

“It’s about what’s right,” he said. “I’m just a normal dad doing what I’m supposed to do.”

Since 2008, Buziak has appeared on Dr. Phil, Dateline and several podcasts in an effort to find answers. He has also been in contact with Saanich police several times over the years and wrote an open letter to Saanich Mayor Fred Haynes in November 2019 but never heard back.

He’s determined to see the case solved but said he can’t simply hold out “hope” for results because he may end up devastated all over again. Buziak won’t rest until his daughter’s killers are in prison because only then will her family and friends be released from their prison.

To Lindsay, he says “I miss you, I wish you were here, I love you and I’ll never give up.”

Anyone with information relating to Lindsay’s murder is invited to reach out to Buziak at jeffbuziak@hotmail.com or to the Saanich police at 250-475-4321.

devon.bidal@saanichnews.com

Lindsay Buziak was murdered in February of 2008. A memorial walk through Saanich on Sunday will mark the 12th anniversary of her death. (Photo submitted)

