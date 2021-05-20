Jordan River rave shut down, organizer hit with $2,300 fine

Sooke RCMP say 75 people were there on May 15

Sooke RCMP handed out a $2,300 ticket to the host of a rave at an abandoned hydro plant at Jordan River, west of Sooke, on Saturday (May 15).

About 75 people were at the party, but no tickets were given to attendees.

Sooke RCMP Sgt. Kevin Shaw said police prioritized shutting the event down and safely disbanding the event.

Police set up a roadblock on West Coast Road to ensure drivers were getting home safely.

No additional tickets were issued.

The organizer was a Langford resident.

