William Talbott II waits for potential jurors to file into Snohomish County Superior Court in Everett on Tuesday. (Andy Bronson / The Herald)

Jury selection starts for trial of U.S. man accused of 1987 murder of Saanich couple

Trial for cold case murders to see unprecedented ‘genetic genealogy’

Caleb Hutton

Over one hundred potential jurors filed into the Snohomish County Courthouse in Washington Tuesday for the outset of the double-murder trial of William Talbott II.

Media including The New York Times, PBS, ABC, CTV and others have been keeping tabs on the case as trial neared for the SeaTac man, 56, charged with brutally murdering a Canadian couple in late 1987.

At stake is justice for Jay Cook, 20, and Tanya Van Cuylenborg, 18, whose families waited decades for advances in DNA technology to guide detectives to the suspect.

This will also be the first criminal trial in the U.S. involving a powerful, controversial new forensic tool known as “genetic genealogy.” Talbott’s case will be a kind of proving ground — and could eventually set legal precedents — for police use of the new methodology. Talbott was among the first arrested in a national wave of breakthroughs in cold cases, propelled by genealogists and private labs applying their skills to unsolved crimes.

A genealogist can build a suspect’s family tree by comparing crime-scene DNA to public genetic profiles on ancestry websites like FamilyTreeDNA. Talbott’s case will be the first genetic genealogy case in the nation to go before a jury.

Second cousins on both sides of Talbott’s bloodline had uploaded data to GEDMatch, a site that has since changed its policy to require users to “opt in” for police to use their data. (After working in secret with the FBI, FamilyTreeDNA now has an ad campaign touting how its service can help solve crimes.)

RELATED: Man pleads not guilty in 1987 slayings of Victoria couple

RELATED: No death penalty for Washington man accused of killing Saanich couple

Talbott worked as a trucker, though employment records suggest he was out of work around the time of the crime, according to court papers. His parents lived seven miles from the bridge near Monroe where Cook’s battered body was found.

Cook and Van Cuylenborg, from Vancouver Island, were on an errand to pick up furnace parts in the SoDo district of Seattle. A receipt suggested they boarded the Bremerton-Seattle ferry around 10 p.m. Nov. 18, 1987 — and were never seen alive again.

Van Cuylenborg’s body was dumped off a road in Skagit County. She’d been restrained with zip ties and shot in the head. Zip ties were found by Cook’s body, too, under High Bridge, a tall span over the Snoqualmie River. He’d been beaten with rocks. A pack of cigarettes and a tissue were shoved down his throat. A blue blanket covered him.

The bronze Ford Econoline van they’d been driving was abandoned in Bellingham.

It was a mystery that touched communities all across Puget Sound.

At the time of the killings, Talbott was 24.

Years later, a paper cup fell from his work truck in Seattle, two miles south of a ferry terminal where the couple’s trail went cold decades ago. Detectives were watching. An officer grabbed the cup to have it tested at a crime lab. Talbott’s DNA matched the genetic profile of semen on Van Cuylenborg’s slacks. In the view of Snohomish County detectives, it confirmed the work of Parabon NanoLabs and genealogist CeCe Moore.

Moore and representatives of Parabon had been on the state’s witness list of 38 people, but they’re no longer expected to testify. Instead, a Snohomish County sheriff’s detective, Jim Scharf, is expected to explain the technology to the jury, in an agreement between the defense and prosecutors.

READ ALSO: Local cold case helps ‘60 Minutes’ explain genetic genealogy

READ ALSO: Trial set for U.S. man accused in cold case killing of young Saanich couple

Defense attorneys raised arguments about the accuracy of a DNA test performed by a private lab without a written report about how the testing was done, or the kind of oversight at a state-run lab.

Yet the defense did not argue the jury shouldn’t hear evidence related to genetic genealogy.

Days before Talbott’s arrest, police in California announced they had caught a suspect in the case of the Golden State Killer using the same technology.

In response to a questionnaire, at least a few potential jurors for Talbott’s trial noted on Tuesday that they’d read news reports about the case and researched it with more than passing interest.

Since last year, he has been in the Snohomish County Jail, with bail set at $2.5 million. He appeared in court with a freshly groomed goatee, in a crisp white dress shirt. He has shed weight.

Snohomish County Superior Court Judge Linda Krese began dismissing jurors from the pool Tuesday afternoon, beginning with those who had purchased plane tickets and hotel rooms for summer vacations.

Other potential jurors were led into the courtroom one by one to explain why they felt they could or could not be impartial in the case. Prosecutors believe Van Cuylenborg was raped and murdered.

Last month, Talbott reiterated in court that he asserts his innocence.

Jury selection is to continue Wednesday, with opening arguments expected later in the week.

Caleb Hutton: 425-339-3454; chutton@heraldnet.com. Twitter: @snocaleb.

Previous story
Cyclist’s cross-Canada ride cut short after traffic stop nets drugs, weapons
Next story
Death at Victoria long-term care facility under investigation

Just Posted

Victoria police called after lethargic dog found in car on 26 C day

Officers remind people to not leave dogs in cars

Jury selection starts for trial of U.S. man accused of 1987 murder of Saanich couple

Trial for cold case murders to see unprecedented ‘genetic genealogy’

Death at Victoria long-term care facility under investigation

Facility says BC Coroners Service is investigating

Cecelia Ravine park reopens after major makeover

A new playground, bike path and more available to the Burnside-Gorge community

Outgoing secretary treasurer helped school district retool in the face of growth

Lawyer served unique role for Victoria School District

Police from B.C., Alberta test out their motorcycle skills in Kelowna

RCMP from B.C. and Alberta participate in motorcycle training course at UBCO

Greater Victoria’s Crimestoppers wanted list for the week of June 11

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

POLL: How do you celebrate Father’s Day?

A 217 survey says Father’s Day falls well behind Mother’s Day. The… Continue reading

Cyclist’s cross-Canada ride cut short after traffic stop nets drugs, weapons

The man was riding his bike illegaly along the Port Mann Bridge when traffic cops pulled him over

Commons committee urges feds to consider decriminalizing simple drug possession

Commons health committee is also recommending a public-awareness campaign

Owner shocked after dog left in B.C. vet’s freezer for 78 days

B.C. College of Veterinarians investigating case of 13-year-old Chow Chow named Brooke

‘It just felt wrong’: Good Samaritan saves B.C. senior from gift card CRA scam

Woman sees elderly gentleman counting a big stack of pre-paid cards and warns store staff

B.C. music teacher suspended after telling student to kill himself

Pekarsky was teaching Grade 9 band class at an independent school in Delta at the time of the incident

‘eHarmony of food’: Website matches up businesses and charities to reduce waste

Schools, shelters, food banks can get healthy, fresh food from shops, farms, retailers

Most Read