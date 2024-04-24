Kamloops man arrested in Comox, charged with abduction of 2 teens

Janos K Juckiewicz, 33, was arrested in Comox on April 23

A Kamloops man is being charged with kidnapping two youths before being arrested in Comox.

Kamloops RCMP were altered to the possible abduction on April 22, according to Cpl. Crystal Evelyn.

“As part of the investigation, Kamloops police officers initiated a multi-jurisdiction response with detachments across the province, and the youths were quickly and safely located,” said Cpl. Evelyn.

Janos K Juckiewicz, 33, was arrested in Comox on April 23 and charged with two counts of abduction of a person under the age of 16 after the youths were allegedly taken without lawful authority or the consent of their parent, guardian, or person responsible for their care.

He appeared in court on Tuesday and will remain in custody until his next court appearance, scheduled for later this week.

As the matter is now before the courts, the RCMP will not be releasing any further information.

Anyone with information that may be related to the ongoing investigation is asked to call the Kamloops RCMP Detachment at 250-828-3000 and reference file 2024-11755.

