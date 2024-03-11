Kelowna man killed in Alberta avalanche

The man was skiing in near Tower Peak in Kananaskis

A 19-year-old Kelowna man is being identified as the victim who was buried in an avalanche east of the Mount Engadine Lodge on Tower Peak in Kananaskis.

Canmore RCMP were alerted to the avalanche about 1 p.m. March 10, after two men were skiing in the backcountry.

According to police, one of the men was able to escape by digging himself out of the snow, however, the second man was buried.

RCMP along with Kananaskis Mountain Rescue recovered the body of the man just before 10 a.m. on March 11.

A special public avalanche warning is in effect and has been extended for the area around Canmore and areas of Kananaskis Country are intermittently closed for avalanche control using explosives.

According to Avalanche Canada, the snowpack is considered “tricky” right now, as several skiers triggered avalanches in the past 24 hours.

The danger rating for the Canmore area into B.C., including Revelstoke, is considerable.

It is recommended to check Avalanche Canada’s website avalanche.ca for weather and terrain conditions prior to any winter activities in the backcountry.

