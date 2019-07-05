Kids bored already? Check out the CRD’s nature walks for a squawkin’ good time

The CRD is offering stressed parents a program of nature walks to get the kids outside and entertained, this July.

A story walk, journaling session and nature walk featuring blue herons are all on offer this July.

The StoryWalk takes place July 10, between 6 and 7:30 p.m. at Elk/Beaver Lake Regional Park in Saanich. This drop-in event is for all ages and features a nature walk with a break in the middle to read an illustrated children’s book. A CRD Regional Parks naturalists will lead the activity and bring the story to life. Interested walkers should meet at the Beaver Lake Nature Centre off the main parking lot. BC Transit buses #70, #72 and #75 serve the local area.

StoryWalks are hosted by West Shore Parks & Recreation and run on Wednesdays throughout the summer. For more information visit westshorerecreation.ca.

Bird lovers can check out the Happy Herons Guided Walk at Island View Beach Regional Park in Central Saanich. The event happens July 11, between 10 and 11 a.m. and is for children aged five and under.

“Scrrrrrawk! What was that? Join a CRD Regional Parks naturalist to discover what makes Great Blue Herons happy!” says the CRD.

Activities and role-play will be held about the herons. There is no fee for this program but pre-registeration, before July 7, is a must as space is limited.

For the over-fives, a family Nature Sketch Guided Walk is available in Saanich at the Francis/King Regional Park on July 13. There are two sessions to choose from, either 10 a.m.– 12 p.m. or 1:30–3:30 p.m.

A CRD Regional Parks naturalist and an art teacher from the Robert Bateman Centre will be on hand to teach walkers how to nature journal. Hopefully there will be lots to write about thanks to the diverse plants and animals everyone will see on the Elsie/King Trail. The price is $7 plus tax per person, although all materials will be provided. Walkers must pre-register by July 9 as space is limited.

The organizers welcome kids and families but ask for pets to be left at home. For the full schedule this summer visit www.crd.bc.ca/parks-events.



