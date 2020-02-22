The Kidovate Victoria 2020 market will be held at The Bay Centre on April 4. (Courtesy Beattie Tartan)

Kids learn the ropes of business with free UVic entreprenuership training

The second annual Kidovate program is now open for registration

For the second year in a row the University of Victoria’s Peter B. Gustavson School of Business is hosting a kid-oriented business event.

Kidovate encourages kids and youth from middle to high school to develop an entrepreneurial spirit by providing them with a step-by-step guide to make micro-ventures. Any youth who sign up can also choose to be paired with a Gustavson School of Business student to help them along the way.

“An entrepreneurial mindset provides youth with the skills to adapt to an ever-changing economic environment, and helps them learn to take initiative and to effectively tackle challenges,” said Brock Smith, co-founder of Kidovate, in a statement.

“The program was very well received last year, with youth of all ages and from many different parts of the city participating.”

ALSO READ: UVic professor offers free entrepreneurship training for youth

Kids are encouraged to work on their projects with the aim of creating a product they can sell at an upcoming market on April 4 at Victoria’s downtown Bay Centre, and potentially at other malls.

“I valued the opportunity for customers, besides my family and friends, to check out my handmade cards,” Maija Stewart said about being a Kidovate participant last year.

“I enjoyed engaging with the customers and Kidovate volunteers and hearing and seeing their reactions to my product. It was also a great introduction to managing the finances – I made a spreadsheet to record my sales.”

Registration is now open for the event; anyone interested can head to kidovate.ca.

