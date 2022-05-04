Kids rush to help 9-year-old injured at Langford bike park

Dad thankful for help pushing son’s stretcher up gravel hill

Cameron and his dad Robert Nelms are thanking kids at the Jordie Lunn Bike Park for helping out after Cameron’s cycling accident. (Bailey Moreton/News Staff)

A Langford dad is thankful for the help of some young Good Samaritans who helped pushed his son’s stretcher up a hill after a cycling accident.

Cameron Nelms, 9, was coming down a ramp at the Jordie Lunn Bike Park in Langford Saturday evening when his handlebars twisted and hit him in the leg, cutting him on the thigh. His father, Robert Nelms, and a friend were there to calm him down while other riders at the bike park waved down the ambulance.

After Cameron was placed on a stretcher, it took a team effort to push him up a gravel hill, with others also helping carry equipment and Camron’s bike.

“It wasn’t easy, it’s a big stretcher up a big gravel hill,” explained Robert.

Cameron’s injury required 25 stitches, but he’s now at home recovering.

“He’ll get back on the bike, but for now he’s got to rest and recover.”

