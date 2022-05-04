Cameron and his dad Robert Nelms are thanking kids at the Jordie Lunn Bike Park for helping out after Cameron’s cycling accident. (Bailey Moreton/News Staff)

Cameron and his dad Robert Nelms are thanking kids at the Jordie Lunn Bike Park for helping out after Cameron’s cycling accident. (Bailey Moreton/News Staff)

Kids rush to help 9-year-old injured at Langford bike park

Dad thankful for help pushing son’s stretcher up gravel hill

A Langford dad is thankful for the help of some young Good Samaritans who helped pushed his son’s stretcher up a hill after a cycling accident.

Cameron Nelms, 9, was coming down a ramp at the Jordie Lunn Bike Park in Langford Saturday evening when his handlebars twisted and hit him in the leg, cutting him on the thigh. His father, Robert Nelms, and a friend were there to calm him down while other riders at the bike park waved down the ambulance.

After Cameron was placed on a stretcher, it took a team effort to push him up a gravel hill, with others also helping carry equipment and Camron’s bike.

“It wasn’t easy, it’s a big stretcher up a big gravel hill,” explained Robert.

Cameron’s injury required 25 stitches, but he’s now at home recovering.

“He’ll get back on the bike, but for now he’s got to rest and recover.”

ALSO READ: Sidney veterans club to host May 7 fundraiser for Ukraine

ALSO READ: VIDEO: Khalsa Day brings over 3,000 to Sikh temple road, prompts call for larger celebration

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

City of LangfordLangfordWest Shore

We are experiencing technical difficulties with our commenting platform and hope to be up and running again soon. In the meantime, you can still send us your thoughts on Facebook or Twitter, or submit a letter to the editor.
Previous story
North Saanich to fund its share of new roundabout in Sidney out of reserves

Just Posted

Cameron and his dad Robert Nelms are thanking kids at the Jordie Lunn Bike Park for helping out after Cameron’s cycling accident. (Bailey Moreton/News Staff)
Kids rush to help 9-year-old injured at Langford bike park

Coun. Jack McClintock says North Saanich has not done enough to engage and consult the public on North Saanich’s involvement with a new roundabout in Sidney near the future Amazon facility. (Black Press Media file photo)
North Saanich to fund its share of new roundabout in Sidney out of reserves

Food bank demand is up in Greater Victoria, spurred largely by inflation and high gas prices. Pictured is the Goldstream Food Bank warehouse in November 2021. (Black Press Media file photo)
Rise in food bank demand fueled by inflation, high gas prices in Greater Victoria

Marjike McDonald, the 16-year-old founder of Home is Where the Heart Is, receives her Island Health Community Service Award on May 3. (Kiernan Green/News Staff)
Man in mental illness recovery, teenage foundation founder earn Island Health awards