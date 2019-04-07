Lake Country man charged in the 2016 killing of his wife

Second degree murder charge laid in the 2016 death of Arlene Westervelt

The Southeast District Major Crime Unit revealed late Saturday that the investigation into the June 26, 2016 death of Arlene Susan Westervelt, 56, resulted in the arrest of her husband, Bert, 63. (IMAGE CREDIT: CONTRIBUTED)

The 2016 death of a Lake Country woman has been upgraded from tragic lake accident to suspected murder, say local Mounties.

The Southeast District Major Crime Unit revealed late Saturday that the investigation into the June 26, 2016 death of Arlene Susan Westervelt, 56, resulted in the arrest of her husband, Bert, 63.

In the days that followed her death, RCMP said that Arlene “was canoeing with a family member late on the afternoon of June 26, 2016, when their canoe capsized. The family member was rescued by a passing boater, but (Arlene) could not be found.”

Despite an extensive search of Okanagan Lake by local fire and rescue personnel that evening, Arlene’s body wasn’t recovered until the following day. She was found in 35 feet of water, approximately 100 feet from the shore, by trained divers of the RCMP Underwater Recovery Team.

READ MORE: DROWNING VICTIM NAMED

After a lengthy police investigation Lambertus (Bert) Westervelt was formally charged with second degree murder for the alleged homicide death of his wife.

“Bert Westervelt was taken into police custody without incident on Friday afternoon in Lake Country,” said RCMP Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey of the Kelowna Regional Detachment, in a press release “RCMP Southeast District Major Crime investigators are very grateful for the public’s assistance throughout the course of this investigation.”

Bert Westervelt has since been remanded into custody and is expected to appear in Court next on Monday April 8 in Kelowna.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact the Southeast District Major Crime Unit at the dedicated tip line 1-877-987-8477.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaNewsKat
kmichaels@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
NY police arrest fan who attacked wrestler at WWE event
Next story
Scheer urges PM to follow through on libel threat over SNC, testify in court

Just Posted

Saanich police are looking for missing nine-year-old missing since Sunday morning

Police describe George Dawson as First Nations, who has been reported missing from Cedar Hill area

Surfers and kiteboarders scoop rare opportunity to surf at Willows Beach

Saturday’s windstorm creates perfect conditions for wave sports in Oak Bay

Saanich councillor questions criticisms of municipal housing policy

District hosts housing forum next month

Sidney catches a wave with Stand Up Paddleboard Nationals

All ages welcome to watch Surf Canada Stand Up Paddleboard Nationals, May 25-26 in Sidney

Sidney arts show features hundreds of pieces for sale

Saanich Peninsula Arts and Crafts Society holding Spring Show April 27-28 at Mary Winspear Centre

REPLAY: The best videos from across B.C. this week

In case you missed it, here’s a look at the replay-worth highlights from this week in the province

Langley baby girl who beat the odd at birth passes away

London Mirielle McConnell of Langley weighed one pound, two ounces when she was born prematurely

Scheer urges PM to follow through on libel threat over SNC, testify in court

Scheer revealed he received a letter on March 31 from Trudeau’s lawyer threatening a libel suit

Lake Country man charged in the 2016 killing of his wife

Second degree murder charge laid in the 2016 death of Arlene Westervelt

B.C. costume designer sews up future in film industry

B.C. woman Flo Barrett lands gig on Lifetime TV film; Harry and Meghan: Becoming Royal out May 27

Group wants Saanich to lick roaming cat problem

Citizens for Responsible Cat Ownership will push for new bylaw Monday

B.C. VIEWS: Hippie pseudoscience leaks into our NDP government

Energy minister clings to urban myths about gas drilling

WATCH: ‘best of the best’ young B.C. gymnasts compete

First time for provincial Junior Olympic championships

France takes torch passed by Canada, will focus on gender equality at G7 summit

Trudeau created a gender-equality advisory council

Most Read