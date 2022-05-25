A logging truck lost its load on top of a pickup truck Tuesday (May 24) afternoon in the Comox Valley on the on-ramp to Highway 19. Photo by Pamela Tessmann

A logging truck lost its load on top of a pickup truck Tuesday (May 24) afternoon in the Comox Valley on the on-ramp to Highway 19. Photo by Pamela Tessmann

Lake Cowichan man dead following collision with logging truck in Comox Valley

The incident happened on the northbound on-ramp to Highway 19 off the Comox Valley Parkway

Comox Valley RCMP has confirmed the death of a 43-year-old Lake Cowichan man involved in a crash May 24 involving a logging truck that lost its load on an on-ramp in the Valley.

At approximately 2:35 p.m., frontline members of the Comox Valley RCMP were called to the northbound on-ramp to Highway 19 off the Comox Valley Parkway for a logging truck that had tipped and lost its load. When members arrived at the scene, they discovered that a woman was trapped inside a pickup truck and a man deceased underneath the fallen logs.

“It appears that the pickup truck had pulled over to the shoulder of the road and the man was standing outside when the logging truck came around the corner and lost its load causing logs to fall on the couple,” said Const. Monika Terragni, media relations officer with the Comox Valley RCMP.

“All of the emergency responders at the scene carefully worked together to extricate the woman from her truck before she was brought to hospital.”

The BC Highway Patrol in Campbell River is continuing the investigation to determine what caused the event and is asking anyone who saw the crash, observed the vehicles before the crash, or has dashcam footage to contact them at (250) 286-5646.

– Comox Valley RCMP

RELATED: Serious Comox Valley crash involving logging truck closes Highway 19 ramp

Comox Valley

Previous story
Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers wanted list for the week of May 24
Next story
Construction on controversial $789M Royal BC Museum replacement set to start in September

Just Posted

Baptist Housing is building a four-storey, 97-unit seniors rental housing development on Linwood Street in Saanich, near the border with Victoria. (Courtesy Baptist Housing)
Government funding helps Baptist Housing seniors project move forward in Saanich

Victoria police arrested three men after pedestrians were bear sprayed from a Mercedes vehicle at 3 a.m. Monday. (Black Press Media file photo)
Three arrested after Victoria pedestrians bear sprayed at 3 a.m. Monday

Island Heath has issued a drug poisoning/overdose advisory for Greater Victoria and recommends strategies, including the use of naloxone, when experiencing or encountering an overdose. (Black Press Media file photo)
Island Health issues drug poisoning, overdose advisory for Greater Victoria

Franklin Cook is wanted by Victoria police. (VicPD)
Victoria police hunt paroled man serving sentence for armed robbery