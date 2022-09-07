Langford looks to repurpose fill site into recreation space

13-acre site purchased for $5 million through development fees

The City of Langford plans to build baseball fields, a spray park and a playground on a recently purchased 13-acre site. (Courtesy of the City of Langford)

The City of Langford, in partnership with the Capital Regional District and the CRD’s Regional Water Supply Commission, has acquired 13 acres of land at 2955 Sooke Lake Rd.

The site was previously used as a source of gravel and for construction fill.

The $5-million purchase was funded through the city’s parks development cost charges, which are funded by development.

The purposed concept for the site includes baseball fields, a spray park and a playground.

More to come.

