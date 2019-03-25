A Langford man will serve 15 months for child pornography charges. (File Photo)

Langford man sentenced to 15 months for child pornography collection

Andre Mollon sentenced for posession of more than 1,000 child pornography images and 70 videos

Warning: This story contains details that may be disturbing to readers.

A Langford man was sentenced last Wednesday for his vast collection of child pornography images and videos, including spanking videos.

Andre Mollon, 50, was convicted one charge of possessing and one charge of transmitting or making available child pornography in December, 2017.

The charges stem from the discovery of 2016 Yahoo Chat messages where Mollon transmitted child pornography images, as well as 2,700 unique images and over 100 videos allegedly containing child pornography uncovered on his devices. Many videos depicted children being spanked by an adult, either with a spoon or open hand.

Approximately 1,600 images and 70 videos were accessible and declared by Justice David Crossin to constitute child pornography. The ‘spanking videos’ were not counted as proof of possession but as ‘material in aggravation of the offense.’

A psychological assessment on referral from the court, reports the doctor, Evan Lopes, “was struck by Mr. Mollon’s lack of assumption of guilt and responsibility.”

“As such he showed a lack of remorse, failing to note the connection between consumption and fabrication of child pornography and the resulting responsibility for the victimization of children,” says Lope’s report.

While both charges are punishable by mandatory minimum incarceration sentences – one year for transmission and six months for possession – Mollon’s lawyer argued the minimum sentencing provisions were ‘cruel and unusual punishment’ in violation of Mollon’s constitutional rights.

Crossin did declare the mandatory minimum sentencing to be unconstitutional but ultimately sentenced Mollon to six months in prison for the possession charge and 15 months in prison for the transmission charge – to be served concurrently.

His sentences will be followed by a three-year probation period in which he is prohibited from visiting public parks, swimming areas, daycare centres, school grounds, playgrounds or community centres where children could be present.

He will also be prohibited from being in contact or alone in the presence of any persons under 18-years-old and must attend counselling as directed by his probation officer.

RELATED: West Shore RCMP undertaking three more child porn investigations

RELATED: West Shore RCMP undertaking 17 child porn investigations


nina.grossman@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Victoria’s annual ‘foodie fundraiser’ promises to be ‘deliciously fierce’
Next story
Saanich to potentially host first hydrogen fuel station on Vancouver Island

Just Posted

UPDATE: West Shore RCMP reunite camera with owner

Police sought public’s help to identify people photographed on the camera with record-time results

Beware of geese: Nesting season may trigger aggressive behaviour

Greater Victoria residents will have to be wary of nesting geese in the area

Greater Victoria leaders coming together to talk diversity and equity

Royal Road University’s Inclusion Project engages community stakeholders from public, private sectors

Royal B.C. Museum faces space, seismic standards and accessibilty issues; calls for public input

People can share their ideas online and in person from April 1 to June 27

British Columbians are paying more for booze but also broccoli

Victoria’s inflation was 2.3 per cent, a tick above Vancouver’s of 2.2 per cent

Victoria hosts ‘Ultimate Hockey Fan Cave’

The hockey cave was recently featured on a Netflix special

Howard the giant gnome finds new home on Vancouver Island

Iconic attraction will move from Nanoose Bay to Galey Farms in Saanich

Harbour Air to convert to all-electric seaplanes

Seaplane company to modify fleet with a 750-horsepower electric motor

Sailings cancelled after BC Ferries boat hits Langdale terminal

The Queen of Surrey is stuck on the dock, causing delays to Horseshoe Bay trips

Is it a homicide? B.C. woman dies in hospital, seven months after being shot

Stepfather think Chilliwack case should now be a homicide, but IHIT has not confirmed anything

SPCA seizes 54 animals from Vernon property

Animals weren’t receiving adequate care

Morneau unveils principles for Indigenous ownership in Trans Mountain pipeline

The controversial pipeline was bought by Ottawa last year

Refugee who sheltered Edward Snowden in Hong Kong arrives in Canada

Vanessa Rodel and her seven-year-old daughter Keana arrived in Toronto this week

New UMSCA trade deal getting a boost from Trump, business groups

The trade deal is designed to supplant the North American Free Trade Agreement

Most Read