A Plexiglass barrier is pictured creating a barrier to protect a cashier at a grocery store in North Vancouver, B.C. Sunday, March 22, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

Langford mandates all businesses take new steps to prevent spread of COVID-19

Failure to use masks, create social distancing cues, could result in $500 fine after April 20

The City of Langford will be instating a new bylaw calling for mandatory measurements at local businesses to decrease the chance of exposure to COVID-19. While the bylaw is not set to be adopted until April 20, city officials are asking businesses to begin complying voluntarily beforehand.

As of April 20, staff at all businesses are being asked to wear non-medical-grade face masks and face shields, especially those who handle and process food and groceries. The City of Langford will supply masks and face shields to businesses at cost.

“We’re just ramping it up a little faster because we can, now that we’ve been told masks can help,” explained Langford Mayor Stew Young. “We’ve order 40,000 non-medical grade masks and 6,000 face shields, so we’ve given them to our people to distribute to businesses at cost, which is around $1.50 per mask.”

All medical-grade masks have already been donated to hospitals, as have 10,000 of the non-medical grade ones in case staff run out, Young said.

ALSO READ: Royal Roads University limits public access

Along with masks, store entrances and checkout lineups are to be marked with tape or cones spaced in two-metre increments; additionally, arrow floor markings in aisles should indicate which direction people are to travel to encourage physical distancing.

Plexiglass or plastic barriers are to be installed at all checkouts to separate cashiers and customers, and where there are multiple checkouts, a distance of at least two metres must separate the customer at one checkout and the cashier at the nearest checkout.

Signage must be posted indicating the maximum number of customers allowed in a business at a time, with a limit of one person per 16 square meters.

Customers are also prohibited from using reusable bags, boxes or containers, and bulk items must be handled appropriately.

“We’re a younger community, we’re younger families who could be carriers and affect grandparents,” Young said. “It’s a proactive approach to keep everyone healthy.”

Young added that since becoming the Mayor of Langford 28 years ago he’s never been so concerned for his community.

“I can’t sleep at night unless I know we’re doing everything we can to keep Langford residents safe.”

ALSO READ: Mental health calls for West Shore RCMP nearly double in March over last year

Business owners who fail to comply with these measurements as of April 20 are eligible to be fined up to $500 per infraction.

To help support businesses with these bylaw changes, the City of Langford has ordered a supply of floor decals including one-way arrows and physical distancing markers that will be made available at no cost. The City can also direct businesses to an installer of Plexiglass shields, if necessary.

Businesses with feedback on these measures are asked to email aproton@langford.ca by April 20.

vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter
and Instagram

City of LangfordCoronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Saanich police pull over 16 drivers over for excessive speeding over the last 30 days
Next story
COVID-19 death toll reaches 50 in B.C., while daily case count steadies

Just Posted

COVID-19: Immigrants face language, financial barriers during crisis

Citizenship events halted, permanent residency applications still being processed

Victoria police safely recover items stolen from Sikh temple

A man broke into the Khalsa Diwan Society Victoria and stole religious and ceremonial items

Victoria police seek information on nine suspicious fires

The fires took place between March 5 and April 9 across Victoria and Esquimalt

Victoria reduces parking fees during COVID-19 health emergency

Parkades, parking lots and on-street parking to see reduced fees

Topaz Park camp for Victoria’s homeless desperate for volunteers

More hands needed to help enforce COVID-19 standards

COVID-19 death toll reaches 50 in B.C., while daily case count steadies

B.C. records 34 new cases in the province, bringing total active confirmed cases to 462

B.C. unveils $5M for mental health supports during the COVID-19 pandemic

Will include virtual clinics and resources for British Columbians, including front-line workers

VIDEO: Fire ignites community support in Campbell River

Emergency Social Services volunteers logged over 100 hours in first day after fire

B.C.’s COVID-19 rent supplement starts taking applications

$300 to $500 to landlords for April, May and June if eligible

Reality TV show about bodybuilders still filming in Okanagan, amid COVID-19

Five bodybuilders from across the country flew to Kelowna to move into a house for a reality TV show

B.C.’s top doctor details prescription for safe long weekend

Yes, it includes hosting an online cooking show

BC SPCA seeks help for abandoned German shepherd puppies

Donations have ‘petered out’ as doors are closed due to COVID-19

Autotuned song inspires Island resident to create dance from PM’s ‘speaking moistly’ comment

Cringeworthy moment offers online levity.

March job losses just ‘a tiny snapshot’ of full impact of COVID-19: B.C. professor

Some sectors and demographics likely to be hardest hit

Most Read