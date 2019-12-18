Sarah Beckett, Westhills, and an Indigenous name are the top three picks for the new elementary and middle schools coming to West Langford by Sept 2022. (Twitter/@SD62)

Late RCMP Sarah Beckett among top three name choices for two new Sooke District schools, survey says

Westhills and an Indigenous name rounds out top picks for new name

The most popular names for two new schools coming to West Langford in 2022 are Sarah Beckett, Westhills, and an Indigenous-inspired name according to newly released survey results.

In October, the Sooke District 62 school board asked for public input on what they should name their new elementary and middle school, in preparation for its opening in September 2022.

Sarah Beckett is a West Shore RCMP officer who was killed in the line of duty on April 5, 2016. The name Sarah Beckett led the elementary school polls with an overall 2.5-star rating out of five.

READ MORE: West Shore students rally for 10,000 Tonight food drive

ALSO READ: Sooke School District looking for help naming two new West Shore schools

Westhills trailed closely behind with 2.4-star approval and an Indigenous-inspired name at 2.2 stars.

The Elementary school survey received more than 1,100 participants, nearly 600 comments, and over 34,200 ratings of other name ideas.

Westhills tied with Sarah Beckett for the top spot in the middle school polls with matching 2.3-star ratings. Calls for an Indigenous name specific to the community came in third once again at 2.2.

The school board will be making the final decision on school names early in the new year.

Take a look at the full results from the survey at: bit.ly/elementaryschoolresult and bit.ly/middleschoolresult

aaron.guillen@goldstreamgazette.com

@iaaronguillen
