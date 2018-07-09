A vintage fire truck bearing the flag draped casket of former Victoria Fire Department chief Doug Angrove makes its way along Lyall Street in Esquimalt in 2017. Angrove’s predecessor as chief, Richard Couch, will be memorialized next Saturday (July 14) at the Victoria Conference Centre. Don Descoteau/Victoria News

Late Victoria fire chief’s memorial set for Saturday

Richard Couch to be remembered with service at Victoria Conference Centre on July 14

A celebration of life is being planned for retired Victoria fire chief Richard Couch on Saturday, July 14.

The service is scheduled for 11 a.m. at the Victoria Conference Centre in the first floor lecture theatre, and numerous emergency responders are expected to attend.

RELATED: Late Victoria fire chief remembered for his quiet dedication, leadership

Couch passed away last month at 70 after a relatively brief battle with cancer. He served 30 years with the department, retiring in 2006 after three years as fire chief. He and his successor as Victoria fire chief, Doug Angrove, who died of cancer in May 2017, were remembered at the Victoria Fire Department’s Gala for Hope fundraiser on June 29.

