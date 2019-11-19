Lau’Welnew Tribal school students, here seen performing in 2018, will return to the Mary Winspear Centre Thursday as part of the “Rock The Salish Sea! concert series (BCUOMA/Submitted)

Lau’Welnew Tribal school students rock Mary Winspear Centre

Thursday’s Rock the Salish Sea show starts at 7 p.m.

Students from Lau’Welnew Tribal school in Sidney will perform at Mary Winspear Centre Thursday as part of a music series designed to raise environmental awareness.

The students will perform as part of Rock the Salish Sea, a partnership between ARTist Response Team (ART) and BC Used Oil Management Association, a not-for-profit group dedicated to the collection and recycling of lubricating oil, oil filters, oil containers, antifreeze and antifreeze containers in B.C.

RELATED: Traditional salmon designs brighten Salish Sea Lantern Festival

Holly Arntzen and Kevin Wright and The Wilds Band will perform with the students to sing original eco-rock songs about oceans and watersheds, wild pacific salmon, climate change and Indigenous traditional knowledge about treating the natural world. ART said in a release that it hopes that the concert series, now in its fourth edition, will inspire people to take local action to protect the watersheds that feed into the inland ocean, address climate change, and restore wild salmon runs to abundance.

“Our partnership with ART and the ‘Rock the Salish Sea!’ Concert Series is an important initiative for us as we understand the need to educate children on ecosystems, and the need to protect our watersheds,” added David Lawes, BCUOMA’s executive director. “BCUOMA is an environmental stewardship and we take the task of informing all British Columbians about these important initiatives very seriously. ART helps us reach young people in a way that’s entertaining and educating.”

Doors open at 6:30 and the show begins at 7 p.m.

Like us on Facebook and follow @wolfgang_depner

wolfgang.depner@peninsulanewsreview.com

Previous story
‘Very disrespectful’: B.C. first responder irked by motorists recording collisions on cellphones
Next story
The Salvation Army rings in Christmas Kettle Campaign in Victoria

Just Posted

Saanich mom on a bike turned away in Tim Hortons drive-thru

Car-free for years, Charity Millar ‘felt gross’ being denied service

West Shore RCMP spend four hours searching for roving hikers

RCMP say stay put once you’ve called for help and listen to instructions

The Salvation Army rings in Christmas Kettle Campaign in Victoria

Goal is to raise $250,000 this year for Vancouver Island residents needing support

Film crews in downtown Victoria producing upcoming TV series

‘Significant economic contributions to the area’ coming from production

VicPD warns local businesses of new scam

A man posing as a homeowner has been requesting painting services to try to get banking information

VIDEO: A selection of Greater Victoria’s top stories

A selection of stories for Nov. 19

POLL: Do you plan on making any purchases on Black Friday?

We’ve all seen the images. Shoppers rioting outside of a store in… Continue reading

B.C. man gets 23 years for murder of Belgian tourist near Boston Bar

Sean McKenzie pleaded guilty to second-degree murder of 28-year-old Amelie Christelle Sakkalis

‘Very disrespectful’: B.C. first responder irked by motorists recording collisions on cellphones

Central Cariboo Search and Rescue deputy chief challenges motorists to break the habit

Daily cannabis linked to reduction in opioid use: B.C. researchres

Researchers looked at a group of 1,152 people in Vancouver who reported substance use and chronic pain

Port Alberni rallies for mill workers

Fundraisers helping ease the sting of five months without work

Island student lobbies school board for dress code consistency

Jaylene Kuo contacted school trustees after seeing dress guidelines at brother’s school

Bids down, costs up on Highway 1, B.C. independent contractors say

Rally protests NDP government’s union-only public construction

Members of little people community applaud change to drop ‘midget’ term

‘It’s not about sensitivity,’ says Allan Redford, the president of the Little People of Canada

Most Read