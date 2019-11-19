Lau’Welnew Tribal school students rock Mary Winspear Centre

Students from Lau’Welnew Tribal school in Sidney will perform at Mary Winspear Centre Thursday as part of a music series designed to raise environmental awareness.
The students will perform as part of Rock the Salish Sea, a partnership between ARTist Response Team (ART) and BC Used Oil Management Association, a not-for-profit group dedicated to the collection and recycling of lubricating oil, oil filters, oil containers, antifreeze and antifreeze containers in B.C.
Holly Arntzen and Kevin Wright and The Wilds Band will perform with the students to sing original eco-rock songs about oceans and watersheds, wild pacific salmon, climate change and Indigenous traditional knowledge about treating the natural world. ART said in a release that it hopes that the concert series, now in its fourth edition, will inspire people to take local action to protect the watersheds that feed into the inland ocean, address climate change, and restore wild salmon runs to abundance.
Doors open at 6:30 and the show begins at 7 p.m.
