‘Leaning tower’ rental building proposed for downtown Victoria

Victoria might channel its inner Pisa and one day be known for a famous leaning tower.

Vancouver-based Cox Developments proposed a 15-storey mixed-use property by AVRP Architecture designed to appear as though it’s leaning to one side at 1400 Vancouver St. This illusion is crafted by gradually extending its upper levels.

The 93-unit building would offer one-, two- and three-bedroom units, varying in size from 535 square feet to 1,500 sq. ft.

The building would require rezoning to replace the lot’s current designation as a funeral home space, but would preserve the existing chapel of the former McCall Brothers Funeral Home for over 6,500 sq. ft. of future commercial use. In a letter to the City, the developers said the chapels’ beautiful mid-century modern design, especially its ceiling, compelled them to save it.

Preserving the chapel would restrict the developers’ workspace, so the “leaning” design came to light.

“The design the team embarked on will create a unique architectural statement and will be [sic] restore the chapel to its original form. the project does give up a substantial amount of allowable floor space, but by cantilevering the building over the chapel makes the project financially viable,” developers said in a letter to the City.

The target demographic for the building is young professionals, and the units will be designed to accommodate king size beds, a co-working space for those who work at home, a dog wash station, an indoor gym, a child’s play area, a large patio space, a rooftop deck and a solar panel system on the roof.

All units in the building will be rental units.

Developers submitted the rezoning proposal on Monday, and await feedback from City Staff before being presented to the committee of the whole at an undetermined date.

