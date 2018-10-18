A “leaning” building has been proposed for 1400 Vancouver St. (File Contributed/AVRP Architecture)

‘Leaning tower’ rental building proposed for downtown Victoria

The building would offer 93 residential units targeted at young professionals

Victoria might channel its inner Pisa and one day be known for a famous leaning tower.

Vancouver-based Cox Developments proposed a 15-storey mixed-use property by AVRP Architecture designed to appear as though it’s leaning to one side at 1400 Vancouver St. This illusion is crafted by gradually extending its upper levels.

The 93-unit building would offer one-, two- and three-bedroom units, varying in size from 535 square feet to 1,500 sq. ft.

The building would require rezoning to replace the lot’s current designation as a funeral home space, but would preserve the existing chapel of the former McCall Brothers Funeral Home for over 6,500 sq. ft. of future commercial use. In a letter to the City, the developers said the chapels’ beautiful mid-century modern design, especially its ceiling, compelled them to save it.

ALSO READ: Property developer withdraws application for eight-storey downtown Victoria building

Preserving the chapel would restrict the developers’ workspace, so the “leaning” design came to light.

“The design the team embarked on will create a unique architectural statement and will be [sic] restore the chapel to its original form. the project does give up a substantial amount of allowable floor space, but by cantilevering the building over the chapel makes the project financially viable,” developers said in a letter to the City.

The target demographic for the building is young professionals, and the units will be designed to accommodate king size beds, a co-working space for those who work at home, a dog wash station, an indoor gym, a child’s play area, a large patio space, a rooftop deck and a solar panel system on the roof.

All units in the building will be rental units.

Developers submitted the rezoning proposal on Monday, and await feedback from City Staff before being presented to the committee of the whole at an undetermined date.

nicole.crescenzi@vicnews.com

Send a Tweet: @NicoleCrescenzi

Like us on Facebook  

 

Plans for a “leaning” building have been proposed for 1400 Vancouver St. (File contributed/ AVRP Architecture)

Previous story
District of Oak Bay issues notice to cease tent city
Next story
VPD ordered to co-operate with B.C. police watchdog probe

Just Posted

Vancouver Island homeowners buy more earthquake insurance than the rest of B.C.

Insurance Bureau of Canada says that’s because the perception of risk is greater on the Island

District of Oak Bay issues notice to cease tent city

The notice is effective immediately

‘Leaning tower’ rental building proposed for downtown Victoria

The building would offer 93 residential units targeted at young professionals

Anxiety amongst voters on amalgamation referendum

Non-binding referendum asks Victoria and Saanich residents to endorse citizens’ assembly

Lisa Helps campaigners target downtown Victoria bikes for election ads

Flyers were hung off of parked bikes in the downtown area

B.C. NDP retreats again on empty-home tax for urban areas

Rate reduced for all Canadians, dissident mayors to get annual meeting

Find your future at Black Press career fair in Victoria

More than 70 booths expected at Bay Street Armoury on Oct. 25

Two B.C. cannabis dispensaries raided on legalization day

Port Alberni dispensaries ticketed for “unlawful sale” of cannabis

POLL: Do you support amalgamation for communities in the Capital Region?

Residents in Victoria and Saanich will be voting on Oct. 20 on… Continue reading

Canada not sending anyone to Saudi business summit

Sources insist Ottawa never intended to dispatch a delegation this time around

VPD ordered to co-operate with B.C. police watchdog probe

According to the IIO, a court is ordering Vancouver police to co-operate with an investigation into a fatal shooting

Earthquake early-warning sensors installed off coast of B.C.

The first-of-its kind warning sensors are developed by Ocean Networks Canada

B.C. woman looks to reduce stigma surrounding weed-smoking moms

Shannon Chiarenza, a Vancouver mom of two, started weedmama.ca to act as a guide for newcomers to legal cannabis, specifically mothers

B.C. teen gives away tickets to Ellen Degeneres show, plans O Canada welcome

The Grade 9 student wanted to give away tickets in the spirit of inclusivity

Most Read