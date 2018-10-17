Legalization at the legislature: Victoria celebrates with free cannabis

Longtime cannabis activist Dana Larsen hands out free joints, seeds, plants

There may be closed signs on the doors of dispensaries around Greater Victoria, but over at the B.C. legislature celebrations were underway Wednesday afternoon – complete with free joints for anyone swinging through.

Longtime cannabis activist Dana Larsen – who once ran for the B.C. NDP leadership against John Horgan – stood on the steps of the leg handing out marijuana plants, pre-rolled joints and cannabis seeds on the day Canada made weed legal.

VIDEO: How to roll a joint

“This is a historic day not only in Canda but all around the world,” Larsen said. “The eyes of the world are on us today.”

Holding a bag with joints ready to place in the hands of those in attendance, Larsen reminded people Wednesday’s event was both a celebration and a protest.

“Let’s celebrate the victory that we’ve had but let’s not forget we still have a lot of work to do and there’s still plenty of flaws in this legalization model,” he said.

RELATED: Puff, puff, pass: Cannabis is officially legal across Canada

RELATED: MP calls federal government’s cannabis pardon ‘half-baked’

The founder of the B.C. Marijuana Party, the Canadian Marijuana Party and the Vancouver Dispensary Society is well-known for his freebies. In 2016, he famously gave away more than 2 million cannabis seeds and 5 million more in 2017; he is also the author of Hairy Pothead and the Marijuana Stone, Green Buds and Hash and The Pie-Eyed Piper.

RELATED: VicPD plans no ‘direct enforcement action’ on current marijuana dispensaries

Speaking to a crowd assembled on the legislature lawn, Larsen called on the provincial government to end their “prohibition mentality.”

Disappointed with the way cannabis legislation has come down because of “harsh penalties” and “strict regulations far, far beyond the kind of rules and penalties they put in for alcohol,” Larsen said gathering at the legislature was a way of drawing attention to the way the B.C. NDP and the Green Party have handled the issue.

“It stigmatizes cannabis, there’s no reason for that and it’s the government telling us – don’t stigmatize drug users,” he explained. “That to me is an awful hypocrisy.”

– With files from Keri Coles and Arnold Lim

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

 

Previous story
North Saanich residents commended for bravery in crash response
Next story
UPDATE: Pay Bay Highway traffic moving again after motorcyclist rear-ended

Just Posted

Legalization at the legislature: Victoria celebrates with free cannabis

Longtime cannabis activist Dana Larsen hands out free joints, seeds, plants

UPDATE: Pay Bay Highway traffic moving again after motorcyclist rear-ended

Three vehicle collision stalled traffic in southbound lane Wednesday shortly before 4 p.m.

MP calls federal government’s cannabis pardon ‘half-baked’

Murray Rankin introduced bill to expunge criminal possession records for free

Debit now accepted onboard BC Ferries

Company is giving customers option to use Interac on two-month trial on select vessels

Greater Victoria home builders knock down speculation tax

VRBA’s Casey Edge calls speculation tax “dishonest” and ineffective in dealing with housing crisis

Watch: Saanich responds to mock emergency for ammonia Leak

Hazmat suits, emergency centre respond to mock ammonia leak

Find your future at Black Press career fair in Victoria

More than 70 booths expected at Bay Street Armoury on Oct. 25

Jusu adds hemp extract to the menu in Greater Victoria

Food and beverage product to be enhanced with hemp extract

POLL: Do you support amalgamation for communities in the Capital Region?

Residents in Victoria and Saanich will be voting on Oct. 20 on… Continue reading

Cheaper strains sell out within minutes on online BC Cannabis Store

Province says new strains will become available in the coming months

Only 40% of B.C. car dealerships have electric cars available: report

Researchers found buyers frustrated at the lack of options

VIDEO: Millionaire Lottery returns to give back and win big

Since 1996, Millionaire Lottery has raised $52 million for the VGH+UBC Hospital Foundation

Test case challenges a politician’s right to block people from Twitter account

3 people say Watson infringed their constitutional right to freedom of expression by blocking them

Last day for advance voting in Greater Victoria

Voting stations are open

Most Read