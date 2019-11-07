Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is seen in his office as he meets with Richard E. Neal, Chairman of the Committee on Ways and Means of the United States House of Representatives on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Wednesday November 6, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Liberal winners and losers gathering in Ottawa today after party loses majority

Trudeau’s grip on power was ultimately weakened with the Liberals winning 157 seats

Re-elected, newly elected and even defeated Liberal MPs will gather today on Parliament Hill for the first time since Canadians clipped the wings of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government in last month’s election.

The two-hour get-together is not a formal caucus meeting, just a chance to congratulate winners and commiserate with losers.

Trudeau’s grip on power was ultimately weakened with the Liberals winning 157 seats — 13 shy of a majority in the House of Commons.

The party was shut out entirely in Alberta and Saskatchewan.

Unlike Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer, Trudeau does not face a potential revolt over his leadership, but returning Liberal MPs do expect him to make some changes.

Among them; paying more attention to the views of caucus, bringing more diverse voices into his inner circle, returning to more positive messaging, and concentrating more on communicating the Liberal government’s successes on the economic front.

READ MORE: Liberal winners, losers to gather for first time since disappointing election result

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. site testing over 700 samples of kombucha for alcohol levels
Next story
Homicide detectives investigate after two Ontario boys, aged 12 and 9, found dead

Just Posted

Sale of East Sooke oceanfront property sets record

Sale is the second highest in history of Sooke Region

Victoria businesses band together to make Black Friday more sustainable

Blue is the New Black campaign will see all profits made on Nov. 29 donated to Surfrider Foundation

Sooke distillery launches non-alcoholic gin

Lumette, an alt-gin, is made from botanicals

VIDEO: Victoria museum unveils ‘Buster’ a new unique-to-B.C. dinosaur

Visitors free to see BC’s Mountain Dinosaur the ‘iron lizard from the Sustut River’

Greater Victoria mayors reach urban deer standstill with province

CRD mayors unable to get meeting with minister responsible for urban deer management

VIDEO: Visit Royal BC Museum’s rare fish, learn how ‘citizen science’ advances research

Porcupine fish, trigger fish, louvar and more found by British Columbians

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers wanted list for the week of Nov. 5

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

POLL: Is it too early for Christmas decorations?

You see them sparkling from street corners and swelling out of store… Continue reading

Exotic animal farm in the Okanagan puts peacocks up for adoption

Kangaroo Creek Farm is looking for a new home for six of its peacocks

Surgical objects left in patients on the rise in Canada, data shows

553 foreign items — such as sponges and medical instruments — were left behind over a two-year period

Building ‘Trophy Town’: A Home of Champions story

Filmmakers visit Trail to create upcoming documentary on world champion ‘39 and ‘61 Smoke Eaters

B.C. site testing over 700 samples of kombucha for alcohol levels

Drinks with more than 1.1% alcohol must list it on the label

Christian minister accused of homophobia set to speak on Vancouver Island

Kelowna-based Art Lucier will speak about the Battle of Canada

Liberal winners, losers to gather for first time since disappointing election result

Vancouver MP Hedy Fry said the people who have their finger on the pulse of the nation are the MPs

Most Read