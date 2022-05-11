Lifted public health guidelines extend public OCP engagement in Central Saanich

First of three open houses scheduled for May 14, followed by events on May 17 and 19

Central Saanich has scheduled three open houses in the coming days, starting May 14, to give the public more time to comment on the draft OCP. (Black Press Media file photo)

Central Saanich will hold three in-person open houses starting May 14 to gather public input on the official community plan update currently underway.

The May 14 event will run from 10 a.m to 2 p.m. at the Centre for Active Living 50+, at 1209 Clarke Rd. Fire Station #1, located at 1512 Keating Cross Rd., will also host open houses on Tuesday, May 17 from 3 to 7 p.m. and on Thursday, May 19 from noon to 4 p.m.

The open houses are part of an extended engagement process now allowing for in-person events following the lifting of public health regulations.

Central Saanich’s OCP review began in September 2020 and has included a range of public input opportunities to hear various perspectives and engage residents, First Nations, businesses and stakeholders.

The draft OCP was published in January for public comment and seven information sessions have been held online to date as well as two open houses for the agricultural community.

RELATED: Victoria’s historic affordable housing policy under review on Saanich Peninsula

RELATED: Public can view draft OCP in Central Saanich, take survey

District planning staff are also available to make group presentations and discuss the OCP at request.

A number of documents and videos are available at LetsTalkCentralSaanich.ca/OCP and Central Saanich’s municipal hall. Residents are also welcome to contact planning staff by phoning 250-544-4209 or emailing OCP@CSaanich.ca.

The public is also invited to complete a survey, open until May 19, on the draft OCP at LetsTalkCentralSaanich.ca/OCP.

Central Saanich’s OCP review coincides with reviews being done by Sidney and North Saanich, the latter of which has generated controversy in the community. The process has unfolded more quietly in Central Saanich, possibly due to having more clearly defined boundaries around where development can take place, Mayor Ryan Windsor said earlier this year.

The draft OCP calls for residential or mixed-use developments higher than five storeys in Saanichton and Brentwood Bay, specifically when they provide such community benefits as subsidized, seniors or supportive housing; public parks, plazas or community spaces; and at least one floor mainly devoted to a medical clinic or services. It discourages single-storey development in those areas.

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

wolfgang.depner@peninsulanewsreview.com

Saanich Peninsula