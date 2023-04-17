Film crews will descend in Sooke on April 28 and 29 to shoot a “popular TV series, says the District of Sooke. (Shutterstock)

Lights, Camera, Action! TV series to temporarily shut down two Sooke parks for filming

Filming takes place April 28 and 29

Two parks in Sooke will be temporarily closed for filming an episode of a “popular TV series” later this month.

According to the District of Sooke, Ed Macgregor Park, Rotary Pier, and Sooke Marine Boardwalk will be inaccessible to the public between 7 a.m. and 2 p.m. during filming on April 29. At the same time, Whiffin Spit will be closed from 6:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The district did not reveal what TV series is being filmed.

Crews will film by drone, following Transport Canada regulations, and handheld cameras on April 28. The public can expect filming in areas throughout Sooke.

The district’s statement encouraged the public to visit Ella Beach and Billings Spit, which will remain open to visitors during the closure. However, the parks and parking lots will be unavailable to the public during production.

“The district has been working closely with the production company to balance the community impact and accommodate production needs and thanks residents for their understanding as we welcome this opportunity for Sooke,” the statement said.

It also mentioned that engaging with the film industry enhances the local economy and supports local businesses.

