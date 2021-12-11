‘Like a rolling Christmas tree’: Cyclists light up downtown Victoria Saturday

Capital Bike is hosting its traditional festive bike ride – cyclists will decorate their bikes and head out on a 10-kilometre loop around downtown Victoria. (Photo Courtesy of Corey Burger)

Bicycles are set to light up the night in true festive fashion as cyclists come together for Capital Bike’s annual holiday lights ride.

The event begins at 4 p.m. (Dec. 11) at the Cook Street playground in Beacon Hill Park at 100 Cook St.

The festive ride has been taking place before Christmas every December since 2015 with Capital Bike. The association consists of cyclists across the Capital Regional District who aim to bring the community together through education and community.

“We’ve had five rides this year since we were allowed – a zombie theme for Halloween, dance party rides, and now the holiday lights ride,” said executive director of Capital Bike Adam Krupper. “It’s really cool because people essentially make their bikes like a rolling Christmas tree.”

The group will begin at Beacon Hill Park, then ride up Dallas Road, loop around the parliament building, head back up Humboldt Street, finishing back where they started.

“We go at a super chill pace and we try to stop along the way because it’s fun to meet people and talk,” said Krupper.

The group will also be stopping at City Hall to honour the family who owns Bishop’s Family Cycles.

“They have a son who currently has a brain tumor and one of the organizers of the ride thought it would be special to hire a videographer and record a Christmas message for him,” said Krupper. “All the Christmas wishes will be compiled into one big video for him to let him know the community is thinking of him.”

