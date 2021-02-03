Oak Bay Police. (Black Press Media file photo)

Little library, lantern attacked at random in Oak Bay

Odd behaviour highlights weekly crime report

Oak Bay police are watching out for a tall man with bushy hair who was seen hitting and shaking a little free library in the 900-block of Byng Street last week.

On Jan. 25, a resident was alerted to the noise of banging between 1 and 2 a.m. They witnessed the man, who was wearing white socks and a red jacket, and knocked on their window. He quickly left on foot.

A neighbour then reported their vehicle had sustained a dent on the driver side door and was covered in mud.

The report of mischievous behaviour was among the calls Oak Bay Police Department fielded during the week of Jan. 25 to 31.

A man reportedly stole $515 worth of personal hygiene products from the Pharmasave in Oak Bay Village at just after 4 p.m.

Security footage captured the suspect who is described as having dark brown hair, and was wearing a light blue medical mask, black Under Armour toque, blue nylon jacket, dark pants, black Nike running shoes with white soles and carrying a green recyclable shopping bag. He was not identified.

A strange report came in on Jan. 25 when a resident found blood on the front of their vehicle.

The Nissan SUV was parked overnight on the road in the 2400 block of Hazel Street.

“It was not broken into and nothing was reported missing. It appears that someone or something was bleeding and some droplets and a bit of minor smear was transferred to the front driver’s side corner of the Nissan SUV,” said Deputy Chief Mark Fisher.

At the same time, Oak Bay police responded to a report of a man screaming in the area. Police circulated but were unable to locate anyone requiring assistance.

Two reports were made about missing propane tanks on Jan. 26. One is reported missing from the patio of an apartment building on Clive Drive and another from the patio of an apartment building on Newport Avenue.

