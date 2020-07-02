Police seized this gun along with hundreds of round of ammunition after executing a search warrant in the 3000-block of Blanshard Street. (Photo courtesy of the Victoria Police Department)

Loaded gun, hundreds of rounds ammunition seized in Victoria

Victoria police focus on Project Burnside Gorge Connect

The Victoria Police Department has seized a loaded assault-style firearm with hundreds of rounds of ammunition.

Officers, with the help of the Greater Victoria Emergency Response Team, executed a search warrant shortly before 6 p.m. on June 30 at a suite in a multi-unit temporary housing facility in the 3000-block of Blanshard Street.

Police located a loaded AR-15 style firearm and several hundred rounds of ammunition, according to a statement from VicPD.

In an effort to combat increases in both violent and property crime in the area, community services division members have been focused since mid-March on what VicPD calls Project Burnside Gorge Connect. This initiative aims to increase police visibility and engagement in the area. This included increased patrols in the neighbourhood, community consultation, participation in virtual town hall meetings, trend monitoring and intelligence-driven enforcement, as well as the promotion of VicPD’s Block Watch program.

