Loaded gun recovered, two flee scene after stolen truck flips on Island Highway

Police are seeking to identify a pair of occupants in a stolen vehicle that crossed the centre median and crashed on Highway 19 Sunday near Horne Lake.

Oceanside RCMP responded to a report of a single-vehicle collision involving a pickup truck near Horne Lake Road at approximately 5 p.m. on Sunday.

Witnesses reported that following the collision, which resulted with the northbound truck ending up on its roof in the southbound lane, a man and woman had left the scene but appeared injured.

The man and woman left on a green dirt bike which was in the rear of the truck. They were last seen travelling north on Highway 19 and onto a trail system. The dirt bike was later found crashed near the Inland Highway West.

Despite significant patrols in area and assistance from Vancouver Island Police Dog Services, the man and woman were not located.

A loaded firearm was seized from the truck, which has since been determined to have been stolen on March 11 in Comox.

The fact that we have taken a gun off the street is good news, however, the fact that these two were allegedly in possession of it, makes it important now to identify them, said Sgt. Stephen Rose of the Oceanside RCMP. We are asking anyone with information about the driver or passenger, or was a witness and has not already spoke to us, to please call the Oceanside detachment (250-248-6111).

— NEWS Staff, submitted

Parksvillequalicum beachRCMP