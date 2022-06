Travellers urged to allow for lots of time before their scheduled departure

Victoria International Airport is warning of long pre-board screening waits on June 27. (Black Press Media file photo)

Travellers flying out of Greater Victoria could be in store for some long waits on Monday.

Victoria International Airport said pre-board screening waits will be longer than usual on June 27. The airport is strongly urging travellers to allow as much time as possible prior to their scheduled flight departure time.

READ: Saanich Peninsula food bank in dire need as demand surges but orders shorted

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Saanich Peninsula