A longtime Greater Victoria radio broadcaster has passed away following a bout with cancer.

Terry Moore died Monday at Saanich Penninsula Hospital, he was 82-years-old.

His career spanned six decades and included stops in major Canadian media markets like Vancouver, Edmonton, Calgary and Toronto, and south of the border at a morning show in New York City.

Aside from an extensive radio career, Moore also authored a book and appeared in TV and movies.

