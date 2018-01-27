Lots to see at Victoria Health Show

Hundreds of people have already come through the doors at the 27th annual Victoria Health Expo taking place Saturday and Sunday at Pearkes Rec Centre in Victoria.

Dozens of exhibitors are on hand providing detailed information on proper nutrition, therapeutic solutions, fitness programs and other aspects of healthy living.

Diane Fairey-Power came all the way from Vancouver, specifically for the health show. She signed up for the fitness bootcamp and also got her hearing tested by NexGen Hearing.

“And it’s excellent!” she laughed.

“I’m going to try a bunch of products that don’t contain soy because I’m a vegetarian and a lot of the protein things now are using soy and other GMO things that I don’t want to put into my body. I’m pretty happy to be trying things that are healthy options.”

The event runs Saturday from 10-6 p.m. and Sunday from 10-5 p.m. Tickets are available at the door.