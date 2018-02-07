Lululemon exercises rights and sues counterfeiters

Vancouver based Lululemon sues for copyright infringement by group of counterfeiters

Lululemon Athletica Canada Inc. filed a lawsuit Monday against a group of unidentified counterfeiters who allegedly worked together to sell knock-off Lululemon athletic apparel.

“Defendants create the defendant internet stores by the hundreds and design them to appear to be selling genuine Lululemon products, while actually selling counterfeit Lululemon products to unknowing customers,” according to documents filed in the United States District Court for the Northern District of Illinois Eastern division.

RELATED: Lululemon CEO exits after failing to meet conduct standards

The defendants are individuals and business entities, whose identities are not known, likely reside in China or other foreign jurisdictions, the document reads.

Their stores “share unique identifiers,” the claim alleges, including design elements and similarities of what counterfeit products they sell.

Unknowing customers may view these online stores as authorized retailers, it reads.

“On information and belief, defendants are an interrelated group of counterfeiters working in active concert to knowingly and wilfully manufacture, import, distribute, offer for sale, and sell products and to provide retail store services using counterfeit versions of the Lululemon trademarks…” the claim reads.

The company is asking the court to stop the defendants and transfer the domains to Lululemon.

It is seeking “all profits” earned by the defendants or damages in the amount of $2 million for every use of the company’s trademark.

Lululemon declined to comment.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. school district considers hiring non-teachers to teach
Next story
New choir strikes a chord for people with dementia

Just Posted

Fire at William Head Prison a training exercise

Multiple crews and agencies conduct training exercise in Metchosin

Abstract breaks ground on Bowker Collection

École Willows Grade 5 class watches excavator tear down building at Bowker and Cadboro Bay

Drugs, cash and guns seized by VicPD

Search warrant executed Feb. 1 turned up $12,000 worth of drugs, $7,000 in cash

Fundraising for Saanich chef killed in October tops $160,000

Khushal Rana died three days after a vehicle struck him while walking to work

Stelly’s students hitting the town for donations

Annual can drive for the Sidney Lions Food Bank is Feb. 28

Nearly 30,000 in B.C. will get a cancer diagnosis this year – Rain Walk helps fund support

Annual InspireHealth Rain Walk raises awareness and funds for free supportive cancer care services

Optimistic tone in B.C. business community

Concerns registered on housing affordability and tax increases

Nootka Sound RCMP looking for Dan Lockhart

Was last seen in downtown Victoria.

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

B.C. school district considers hiring non-teachers to teach

North Okanagan-Shuswap School District ponders way to counter provincial teacher shortage

Trudeau talks to premiers about pipeline battle

PM Justin Trudeau discusses the Trans Mountain pipeline dispute with premiers

Lululemon exercises rights and sues counterfeiters

Vancouver based Lululemon sues for copyright infringement by group of counterfeiters

Airbnb to collect provincial sales tax in B.C.

The company will begin gathering 8 per cent PST and the up-to-3 percent MRDT

Ex-UVic Vikettes coach reflects on memorable career in volleyball

Kent Andrews, Greg Russell inducted into Volleyball BC hall of fame

Most Read