Machete-wielding suspect arrested in Langford incident

One man has been arrested for assault with a weapon after allegedly chasing two individuals with a machete. (Black Press Media file photo)

Man allegedly threatened to cut two other individuals after chasing them

An incident involving a machete in Langford could have escalated quickly if it weren’t for a speedy response says the West Shore RCMP.

Police were called to a makeshift homeless encampment in the wooded area near Millstream Road and the Trans-Canada Highway around 7 p.m. on Monday, June 29, for a report of a man chasing two individuals with a machete.

When police arrived on scene, they were told by a man and a woman that the man had accused them of stealing from him, brandished a machete and then slashed their tent. The man continued to yell at them and allegedly held the machete against their necks, stating he was going to cut them.

Officers located the 26-year-old man nearby, seized the machete and arrested him for assault with a weapon.

“A rapid police response in this dangerous situation prevented any further violence. Our officers successfully used de-escalation during the arrest of the suspect who was described by witnesses as having ‘lost his mind and high on drugs,’” said West Shore RCMP Staff Sergeant Raj Sandhu in a statement.

The man is scheduled to appear in court.

