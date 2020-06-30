Machete-wielding suspect arrested in Langford incident

Man allegedly threatened to cut two other individuals after chasing them

One man has been arrested for assault with a weapon after allegedly chasing two individuals with a machete. (Black Press Media file photo)

An incident involving a machete in Langford could have escalated quickly if it weren’t for a speedy response says the West Shore RCMP.

Police were called to a makeshift homeless encampment in the wooded area near Millstream Road and the Trans-Canada Highway around 7 p.m. on Monday, June 29, for a report of a man chasing two individuals with a machete.

When police arrived on scene, they were told by a man and a woman that the man had accused them of stealing from him, brandished a machete and then slashed their tent. The man continued to yell at them and allegedly held the machete against their necks, stating he was going to cut them.

Officers located the 26-year-old man nearby, seized the machete and arrested him for assault with a weapon.

“A rapid police response in this dangerous situation prevented any further violence. Our officers successfully used de-escalation during the arrest of the suspect who was described by witnesses as having ‘lost his mind and high on drugs,’” said West Shore RCMP Staff Sergeant Raj Sandhu in a statement.

The man is scheduled to appear in court.

ALSO READ: Mental health calls for West Shore RCMP nearly double in March over last year

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Westshore RCMP

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Comments are closed

Previous story
COVID-19: B.C. to start allowing visits to senior care homes

Just Posted

Machete-wielding suspect arrested in Langford incident

Man allegedly threatened to cut two other individuals after chasing them

Victoria Harbour Ferry will continue, Ralmax now majority owner

Ralmax Group of Companies signs lease with the Greater Victoria Harbour Authority on Monday

B.C. paramedics respond to largest number of overdoses in a single day

131 overdoses recorded by BC Emergency Health Services on June 26

Former Oak Bay police chief to return as deputy

Mark Fisher back after six years

CRD calls on provincial, federal governments to improve Greater Victoria public transit

‘We desperately need more dollars in our system,’ CRD director says

COVID-19: B.C. to start allowing visits to senior care homes

One designated visitor to start, Dr. Bonnie Henry says

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers wanted list for the week of June 30

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

Canada extends travel ban for non-U.S. foreign travellers to July 31

Ban is separate from that which prevents U.S-Canada border crossings

RCMP patrol of smokehouse sparks concerns by Wet’suwet’en hereditary leader

Hereditary Chief Woos says he is feeling uneasy after RCMP attended the smokehouse with rifles

Poll suggests many likely to find way to celebrate Canada Day despite pandemic

For 42 per cent of those polled, this Canada Day will be no different than any other

Boiling cup of noodles leads to burns, assault conviction in fight between B.C. teens

Longstanding feud between two factions of teens led to a fight in a bathroom

Body found at bus exchange in Nanaimo, RCMP investigating

Death not considered suspicious, but search of the area underway

Some movie theatres set to reopen this week following lengthy COVID-19 shutdown

Movie goers should expect a different experience, B.C.’s two largest movie theatre companies say

‘No celebrations’: Indigenous communities, leaders share Canada Day frustrations

Canada Day comes this year as Indigenous Peoples absorb reports of confrontations between the police and Aboriginal people

Most Read