Body found at Thetis Lake Regional Park

The West Shore RCMP has confirmed a body has been found at Thetis Lake Regional Park.

According to Const. Matt Baker, the body was found mid-morning but police will not be releasing any more details until they can identify the deceased person.

West Shore RCMP investigation at Thetis Lake. Caution tape secures the surrounding area to the beach for emergency crews. #yyj #yyjnews pic.twitter.com/MFjfdRbV8P — Lindsey Horsting (@lindseyhorsting) July 3, 2018

He did confirm the closure is related to the search for missing View Royal woman Debra Evans-Hayes. However, it has not been confirmed whether she is the deceased person found. No foul play is suspected at this time in the investigation.

Crews were searching the park last week after she was reported missing on June 27. The West Shore RCMP asked for the public’s help locating the missing woman last Wednesday afternoon, but have not released any details surrounding her disappearance other than a physical description.

According to a Facebook group dedicated to finding Evans-Hayes, the official search of Thetis Lake Park was called off on Thursday. Members of the public planned to continue searching Saturday morning. A plea for residents to hang flyers was posted Saturday night but there has been no other updates from the group.

Main beach of Thetis Lake Regional Park is closed to the public at the request of @WestshoreRCMP. We appreciate the publics understanding and we will update when the beach is reopened. Thank you. #yyj — West Shore RCMP (@WestshoreRCMP) July 3, 2018

The main beach at Thetis Lake is closed to the public until further notice but is expected to reopen late Tuesday afternoon.

Investigators and several police vehicles are still on scene.

