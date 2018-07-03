Body found at Thetis Lake Regional Park

Police confirm connection to missing View Royal woman Debra Evans-Hayes

The West Shore RCMP has confirmed a body has been found at Thetis Lake Regional Park.

According to Const. Matt Baker, the body was found mid-morning but police will not be releasing any more details until they can identify the deceased person.

He did confirm the closure is related to the search for missing View Royal woman Debra Evans-Hayes. However, it has not been confirmed whether she is the deceased person found. No foul play is suspected at this time in the investigation.

READ MORE: Crews search Thetis Lake Park for missing View Royal woman

Crews were searching the park last week after she was reported missing on June 27. The West Shore RCMP asked for the public’s help locating the missing woman last Wednesday afternoon, but have not released any details surrounding her disappearance other than a physical description.

According to a Facebook group dedicated to finding Evans-Hayes, the official search of Thetis Lake Park was called off on Thursday. Members of the public planned to continue searching Saturday morning. A plea for residents to hang flyers was posted Saturday night but there has been no other updates from the group.

The main beach at Thetis Lake is closed to the public until further notice but is expected to reopen late Tuesday afternoon.

Investigators and several police vehicles are still on scene.

More to come.

