Mainly sunny skies in Wednesday’s forecast with rain overnight

Plus a look ahead at your weekend forecast

Wednesday’s forecast is calling for mainly sunny skies and a high of 21 C. Overnight will see increasing cloudiness with rain beginning near midnight and a low of 12 C.

Thursday will see rain ending late in the morning then cloudy skies and a high of 16 C. Overnight will be cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers and a low of 12 C.

Friday will be sunny with a high of 19 C and an overnight low of 12 C.

Saturday’s forecast is calling for sun and a high of 20 C with an overnight low of 13 C.

Sunday will see sun with a high of 22 C with cloudy periods overnight and a low of 12 C.