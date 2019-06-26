Wednesday’s forecast is calling for mainly sunny skies and a high of 21 C. Overnight will see increasing cloudiness with rain beginning near midnight and a low of 12 C. (Black Press File Photo)

Mainly sunny skies in Wednesday’s forecast with rain overnight

Plus a look ahead at your weekend forecast

Wednesday’s forecast is calling for mainly sunny skies and a high of 21 C. Overnight will see increasing cloudiness with rain beginning near midnight and a low of 12 C.

READ ALSO: Canadians smoke less according to community health survey

Thursday will see rain ending late in the morning then cloudy skies and a high of 16 C. Overnight will be cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers and a low of 12 C.

Friday will be sunny with a high of 19 C and an overnight low of 12 C.

READ ALSO: Victoria woman accesses healing Burn Fund resources 45 years after injury

Saturday’s forecast is calling for sun and a high of 20 C with an overnight low of 13 C.

Sunday will see sun with a high of 22 C with cloudy periods overnight and a low of 12 C.


kendra.crighton@blackpress.ca
Follow us on Instagram
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Canadians smoke less according to community health survey
Next story
PHOTOS: North Island home gutted in fire deemed ‘suspicious’

Just Posted

Armoury event highlights Canada’s D-Day efforts in Normandy

Event runs Saturday 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Bay Street Armoury

Mainly sunny skies in Wednesday’s forecast

Plus a look ahead at your weekend forecast

Canadians smoke less according to community health survey

Obesity and heavy drinking rates remain steady

Bed Races on Beacon teams make final preparations

CCM Construction ready to defend their title on July 7

Victoria woman accesses healing Burn Fund resources 45 years after injury

Stasi Manser was burned when she was five years old and now works as an adult burn survivor advocate

VIDEO: Killer whale steals fisherman’s catch off North Coast

Fishing duel results in eager orca snagging salmon in Prince Rupert

POLL: Do you think the penalty should be increased for tossing a burning cigarette from a vehicle?

With grasslands and forests around Vancouver Island and across B.C. reaching tinder… Continue reading

Greater Victoria wanted list for the week of June 25

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

PHOTOS: North Island home gutted in fire deemed ‘suspicious’

No injuries reported; firefighters prevented blaze from spreading

Child killed after being hit in driveway on Vancouver Island

The driver of the vehicle remained at the crash scene and is fully cooperating

Eating sandwiches, putting on makeup behind the wheel could land you a fine

RCMP say if you cause an accident while eating you could be penalized

Cat badly hurt in animal trap was likely stuck for days, B.C. owner says

Blu, a three-year-old house cat, suffered severe damage to his hind leg after being stuck in trap for days

Vancouver Island woman assaulted after confronting thief

RCMP warn residents to call for police assistance

40 cats surrendered in apparent hoarding at B.C. home

Officers found the cats living among piles of garbage and feces, suffering from fleas

Most Read