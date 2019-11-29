Malahat area MP MacGregor named official critic for NDP

NDP MP for Cowichan-Malahat-Duncan assigned two roles as part of the NDP Caucus sworn in Nov. 28.

The grass is greener on the other side for Alistair MacGregor.

MacGregor, the NDP MP for Cowichan-Malahat-Duncan, was assigned two roles he has experience in as part of the NDP Caucus, which was sworn in on Thursday, Nov. 28.

MacGregor was named by NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh as the party’s Critic for Agriculture, Rural Economic Development, as well as Deputy Critic for Justice and Human Rights.

“This is very welcome news for me,” MacGregor said in a media release. “In the previous Parliament I occupied the roles of Agriculture Critic and Justice Critic, so I know both files very well.”

As Justice Critic, MacGregor worked on the government’s cannabis and impaired driving legislation while on committee, and on gaining supports for Canadians who serve on jury duty.

MacGregor has been a vocal advocate for supply-managed farmers, food security, and taking a holistic approach to the future of farming with the adoption of carbon sequestration through agro-ecological farming practices and principles.

“Adding the role of Rural Economic Development will be an exciting new challenge and fits well with the riding I am privileged to represent,” MacGregor said. “I look forward to taking on these responsibilities with fresh resolve when the House of Commons comes back on Dec. 5.”

MacGregor previously served as the NDP’s Justice and Human Rights critic in 2017. He assumed the role of Agriculture and Agri-food critic from January of 2018 until Parliament dissolved for the 43rd general federal election in October of this year.

