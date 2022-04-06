Malahat down to single-lane alternating traffic Wednesday night

Prep work, overnight paving will cause delays for drivers

Work is being done on the northbound lane between Finlayson Arm Road and Tunnel Hill from 10 p.m. on Wednesday, April 6, to 6 a.m. on Thursday, April 7. The paving is part of temporary fixes to repair damages from November flooding. (Black Press Media file photo)

Work is being done on the northbound lane between Finlayson Arm Road and Tunnel Hill from 10 p.m. on Wednesday, April 6, to 6 a.m. on Thursday, April 7. The paving is part of temporary fixes to repair damages from November flooding. (Black Press Media file photo)

Overnight resurfacing work means traffic will be one way alternating on the Malahat Wednesday night.

Work is being done on the northbound lane of the Trans-Canada Highway between Finlayson Arm Road and Tunnel Hill from 10 p.m. on Wednesday, April 6, to 6 a.m. on Thursday, April 7.

Traffic will be single-lane alternating in 20-minute intervals to allow for the work, which the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure said in a statement will lead to minor delays for drivers.

There may also be traffic delays between 3 and 4 p.m. on Wednesday as crews set up equipment and put out traffic cones in preparation for the work.

“Drivers are asked to drive according to conditions, obey traffic personnel and signs, and observe posted speed limits,” the ministry added.

The work is part of temporary repairs to repair damage from the November flooding. Permanent repairs are expected to start later this spring.

ALSO READ: West Shore RCMP arrests Colwood woman with 7 outstanding warrants

ALSO READ: Alien landing site or water reservoir? Langford domes spark social media curiosity

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

ConstructionmalahatWest Shore

Previous story
Racist, sexist and anti-LGBTQ messages smeared across Sidney
Next story
IIO head talks about investigation into police shooting in Campbell River

Just Posted

Sooke resident Dave Dyer sold his pickup truck and bought an e-bike at the beginning of 2022. He doesn’t expect to switch back. (Bailey Moreton - News Staff)
Record-high gas prices drive Sooke commuters toward e-bikes

Work is being done on the northbound lane between Finlayson Arm Road and Tunnel Hill from 10 p.m. on Wednesday, April 6, to 6 a.m. on Thursday, April 7. The paving is part of temporary fixes to repair damages from November flooding. (Black Press Media file photo)
Malahat down to single-lane alternating traffic Wednesday night

A pair of under-construction water reservoirs caught the eyes of curious residents in Langford recently, with speculations as to their true purpose ranging from an indoor soccer field to an alien landing site. (Justin Samanski-Langille/News Staff)
Alien landing site or water reservoir? Langford domes spark social media curiosity

The West Shore RCMP detachment in Langford. (Justin Samanski-Langille/News Staff)
West Shore RCMP arrests Colwood woman with 7 outstanding warrants