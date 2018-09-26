Malahat line painting still underway nightly

Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure expects to have the fourth lane open soon

The latest round of safety improvements is nearing completion on the Malahat.

According to the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure, line painting is underway nightly with “work anticipated to be wrapped up very shortly.”

A fourth lane – between Aspen and Shawnigan Lake roads – is expected to be opened very soon, but a specific date has not been set as work is weather dependent.

The ministry thanked drivers for their continued patience during the final stages of this project.

The Malahat safety improvement project, on a five-kilometre stretch of the Trans-Canada Highway in the Malahat Village, came with an approximate price tag of $34 million.

The project included expanding the roadway to four lanes from two, with wider shoulders and installing three kilometres of median barriers while also providing improved access from side roads.

The entire project, including site cleanup, is scheduled to be completed by the end of October.

